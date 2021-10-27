Business

Prominent people should be subjected to tax laws –Experts

In the wake of the publication of the Pandora Papers, which indicted several prominent Nigerians, financial experts in the country have urged the Federal Government to ensure that all citizens are subjected to the nation’s tax laws. In a chat with New Telegraph, a former Managing Director of Citizens International Bank and past President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Mr. Okechukwu Unegbu, said: “This is a good time even for government to go to their tax records and see what they have done if these prominent people didn’t pay tax before they send it outside the country then they will be in trouble.

As long as they have paid the local tax I don’t think there’s anything wrong but if they didn’t pay tax this is the time for the government to dig in and catch them on that.” He further stated: “This is the problem for us Nigerians because most Nigerians don’t want to pay tax but I know that our tax rate is high in this country that is why before now I have been calling for a reduction in the tax rate.

“If the tax rate is very high a lot of people will want to go to tax haven so as not to pay tax but that is still not right and it is still not legal but I think the government can help by reducing the tax rate so that more people can be brought into the tax net.” On his part, the Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said: “When looking at Pandora Papers we need to find out if it is the proceeds of an illegal transaction, criminal proceedings, or process of stealing from the public.”

