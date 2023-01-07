Promising actors to watch out for in 2023

The Nigerian movie industry in 2022 witnessed an upsurge, with new movies and actors making quite an impression and impact nationally and internationally. Heading into 2023, more is expected especially with new acts on the block who can’t wait to write their names in gold. Saturday Telegraph’s Showbiz spotlights some of the actors to look out for this year.

Uche Nwaefuna

28-year-old Uche Nwaefuna is certainly one of the Nollywood actors to look forward to in 2023 as she has continued to thrill her fans with her performances since her debut in 2015. She came into the limelight after winning the Moreklue All Youth Awards Africa, also known as Maya Awards (Africa), as the best supporting actress in TV series – Hush. Her beauty has caused fans and critics to question if it is natural, which it is. Nwaefuna has acted alongside Bimbo Adeniyi, Frederick Leonard, Nini Mbonu, Sophie Alakija, and Jimmy Odukoya among others. Some of the movies she took part in 2022 include: Dinner at My Place, A Family Affair, Beckman, Her, The Story of Boy and Girl, Mixed Feelings and Berserk

Eso Dike

Eso Dike Okolocha is a multi talented actor, who also doubles as an On Air Personality (OAP), singer and model. He started his career in the entertainment industry in the music genre before he later diversified into acting in 2016. Dike has featured on Ndani TV’s, ‘Game On’ and the Africa Magic series, ‘Riona’ where he plays Tsebi. In ’Smart Money Woman’, he played Tshola and has also acted in ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, ‘and The Most Toasted Girl’ among others. He has acted alongside other Nollywood actors such as, Wole Ojo, Mary Lazarus, Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Ebisan Anyi, Adunni Ade, Shawn Faqua, Meg Otanwa, Adedimeji Lateef, Kelechi Udegbe, Broda Shaggi, Jerry Amilo, Okon Lagos Imeh Bishop Umoh, Belinda Effah, Ali Nuhu, Chino Umuna, Asabe Madaki, Funky Malam, Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo, Efa Iwara, Munachi Abii, Ceec Cynthia Nwadiora, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson and Mawuli Gavor.

Genevova Umeh

Genevova Umeh graced Nigerian screens in May of 2022. She played the role of Timileyin, the troubled sister of Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon) in the hit Netflix mini-series, Blood Sisters. Nigerians immediately fell in love with her as her talent had no hiding place. Later in December 2022, she graced the screen again as Ozinna in Far From Home, once again drawing praise for her craft. The sky seems to be the starting point for this young and talented actress.

Kenechukwu Ezeh

Kenechukwu Ezeh also known as Posh is a beautiful Nollywood actress that has continued to warm the hearts of her fans as she continues to climb the ladder of fame over the years. She is a young actress, model and female barber, who has continued to make her mark in the movie industry. Ezeh is also an entrepreneur as she runs and co-owns the Gap Barber Shop located at Ekulu Close, Trans Ekulu in Enugu State with her sister, who is also a barber. She has acted in movies like; The Little Bride, A Love to Last, Troublous Weekend, Regardless, One More Time, Ije Love, and Bad Post.

Chinenye Nnebe

Daughter of top notch costume designer, director and movie producer, Uche Nancy, Chinenye Nnebe, began acting at the young age of three. She rose to fame for the role she played in the movie ‘Dry’ which was an instant hit even outside the country. The 25-year-old has continued to go hard at her passion in addition with modelling. Nnebe has acted alongside big names like Ken Erics, Stephanie Okereke, Nosa Rex, Sonia Uche, Mercy Johnson, IK Ogbonna and Regina Daniel. Loving Cherry, More Than Sisters, Voice of a Mother, Slay Mother-in-Law, World of Lust, Living Nightmare, Stitches, Little Annie, What a Weekend, The Nanny, Misdeed, Show Me Love, Unroyal Majesty, Stronger Than Pain and Home Apart are just a few of the movies she has acted in.

Gbugbemi Ejeye

Gbugbemi Ejeye is known by many Nigerians as Talia on African Magic’s Covenant. She plays a young girl living in Orita Meta, Lagos State who dreams of being a nurse but is held back by poverty. It is, however, her role in Far From Home that puts her on this list. She plays Adufe, a dancer at a club who soon gets entangled in a life of crime and drugs. The growth of her character from prey to hunter got many Nigerians talking and praising her craft. She is one actress that has truly been entertaining to watch.

Pere Egbi

Though a trained nurse by profession, Perez Egbi aka The General, the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate has been trying his hand at acting since he left the BBN house. Before going into the house, he served in the United States military for six years and came back to Nigeria to pursue other passions of his. The 37-year-old has acted in movies like Pound of Flesh, Gem of the Rainforest, Page 36, Lonely Heart, All That Glitters, Dead President Society, The Choirmaster’s Wife, The Perfect Guy, Duke and Dami, A Bitter Pill and Infatuation. His fans are expecting more movies from him in 2023 and probable nominations for awards.

Mike Afolarin

Mike Afolarin is a Nollywood actor, photographer, short film director and movie producer. He has recently risen to nationwide fame following his playing the lead role in the latest Netflix Young adults movie-Far From Home. The 29-year-old started acting as far back as 2013 when he was still in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in stage plays. He tried to break into the industry as a director of two short films, An Interview Story and Peace, an associate producer, an aerial cinematographer, a set designer, and an assistant director of a short film, The 3rd Rule. As one of the main characters (Chikodi) in Emamode Edosio’s “Kasala,” which also starred Tomiwa Tegbe, Chimezie Imo, and Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Afolarin first gained attention in 2018. He continued to appear in numerous short films in 2019, including Charles Obi Emere’s Stuck In Deep Mud, Fortunately Ridiculous, and Blast. Soon after, he appeared in the Funke Akindele-directed film, Your Excellency, starring Akin Lewis and Shaffy Bello, which was produced by Ebonylife TV/ Ebonylife Films.

