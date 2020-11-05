Promisoy Note: Omission of 38 investors rocks non-oil export

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has flayed the 9th National Assembly over its non-approval to readmit 38 exporters omitted by the 8th National Assembly from benefitting in the nation’s Promissory Notes window.

Promissory Notes is the instrument that allows Nigerian investors to participate in export, as part of government’s incentive for contributing to the country’s non-oil sector of the economy. Chairman of the MANEG, Chief Ede Dafinone, a chartered accountant, in a chat with New Telegraph, decried that the group had worked tirelessly to ensure that the 9th National Assembly approves the list of the 38 exporters.

Dafinone explained that saving the 38 non-oil export companies from imminent death at this period of tough challenges in the economy was very apt and germane. He charged the National Assembly to lift the ban on their omission from participating in the programme imposed by the 8th national assembly.

He said the way forward was for the 9th Assembly to revisit the plight of the 38 companies since MANEG has brought up their matters to be reconsidered. The MANEG chairman noted that to kick-start the process of re-admission, the Minister of Finance would have to officially request the approval of the National Assembly for the 38 companies to be paid what is due to them since their suspension.

He, however, noted the extant approval by the Federal Executive Council from all indications remains valid on the 38 exporters. According to him, the MANEG delegation held a meeting with the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, on the issues affecting the exporters and the enlistment of the omitted exporters to participate in the Promissory Notes programme.

In addition, the MANEG chairman also added that he led a delegation of exporters to the National Assembly for a meeting with the joint Senate and House Committee on the readmission of the exporters. He pointed out that additional follow up meetings were also held with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on the importance of readmitting the exporters. Speaking further, Dafinone explained that the reality made governments, over the years, to introduce programmes and policy instruments that would help enhance non-oil exports.

To him, such programmes have not been consistent though. But they have somehow helped to keep the non-oil sector in the front burner of discussions. One of such support instruments is the Export Incentives and Miscellaneous provisions Act No. 18 of 1986. The scheme came with a technical mix of e18 different incentives, the most prominent of which were the Export Expansion Grant, Export Adjustment Scheme Fund and the Export Development Fund. But of all the three instruments above, the EEG seems to be the most functional.

It was amended by Act No. 65 of 1992 under the military regime of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and has, however, continued to survive all governments, starting from when it was introduced. The primary objective of the scheme is to assist exporters to increase volume/value of non-oil exports, diversify their export markets and enhance their global competitiveness. The EEG seems to be the only scheme that is directly connected to the exporters. For any exporter to qualify for the grant, such exporter has to have a registered limited liability company with the Corporate Affairs Commission. The exporter must be registered with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council. He must also have a minimum annual export turnover of N5 million while the products being exported must be of Nigerian origin.

