News

Promissory Notes: FG approves N308.45bn disbursement to exporters

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N308. 45 billion Promissory Notes to 199 exporting companies under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) Scheme. The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Executive Director Ezra Yakusak confirmed the development over the weekend while issuing letters to some beneficiaries of the scheme. Commended the Federal Government and the National Assembly for prompt response in approving the payment of the outstanding claims to the beneficiaries, a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications Ndubueze Okeke said.

The sum of N193.456 billion was approved for 133 beneficiaries of the scheme in respect of EEG outstanding claims for the period of 2017 to 2020 while the sum of N108.317 billion was approved for 35 beneficiaries in respect of EEG backlogs of claims for the period of 2007 to 2016 respectively.

Similarly, N68.389 million was approved for 13 beneficiaries in respect of stocks of outstanding Negotiable Duty Credit Certificates (NDCC). Furthermore, N6.617 billion was approved for 69 beneficiaries in respect of the shortfall in the approved claims by the 8th National Assembly. However, the Council is still awaiting the approval and release of the sum of N60.635 billion being the EEG claims for 34 beneficiary companies from the NASS.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, US watches energy market impact

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dredging and tugging aimed at freeing a mega vessel stuck in the Suez Canal failed on Friday to end a blockage that has lifted shipping rates for fuel tankers and scrambled global supply chains for everything from grains to baby clothes. U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was looking at what it could […]
News Top Stories

Civil War threat: Ndigbo will not be victims of Nigeria’s unity –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has objected to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent veiled genocidal threat to Ndigbo and reference to the Biafran civil war, declaring that whereas Ndigbo would not support break-up of the country, they would also not be victims of Nigeria’s unity. The organisation similarly reiterated its appeal to all Igbo youths, […]
News

Buhari confers NNOM award on three Nigerian scholars

Posted on Author Reporter

…recipients get N10m each Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for years 2020 and 2021 on three Nigerians who distinguished themselves in the field of medicine and science. He expressed the belief that Nigeria’s collective future rests on active participation in science and technology. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica