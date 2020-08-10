Promo: Dangote Cement presents cheques to four winners

Dangote Cement, at the weekend, redeemed the star prizes in the ongoing spell and win, as the four winners received alerts of N1 million each and a dummy cheque at the prize presentation event held in Warri, Delta State. In a related event, a husband and his wife were among the new entrants into the Dangote Cement Promo Millionaires Club.

They won in the Abuja axis. The four winners in the South-South Region are Emmanuel Akpotor, Okpolero Daniel, Abada Uzuazor Evi and Mr. Moses Mogam. One of the winners, Mogam, a building contractor, commended Dangote Cement for changing his life.

According to him, this is the first time he is receiving such huge amount of money as a gift. He stated that from his childhood, he never received up to N10,000 as free gift but Dangote Cement had changed the situation and brought smile to his life.

According to him, he used to walk on the road feeling like a dead man but joy and life had returned to his life following the redemption of the star-prize. Mogam promised to continue to buy and use Dangote Cement. Ms Abada Uzuazor, another winner, described the bag of goodies promo as real and trust worthy.

She said: “Dangote Cement is a company you can trust and rely on to keep its promise.” According to her, she plans to invest her prize to improve her business. The Regional Director, South-South, Dangote Cement PLC, Mr. George Okoro, noted that the promo was to reward Nigerians of their continuous patronage over the years which would run for 16 weeks producing nine millionaires daily across Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...