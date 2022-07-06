Business

Promo: Dangote Cement to reward consumers with N1bn

Consumers of Dangote Cement Plc, a leading cement brand in Nigeria, stand the chance of winning over N1 billion cash prizes in the Dangote Bag of Goodies Season 3 promo, tagged ‘Spell Dangote and become a multi-millionaire.’ The promo, which was launched in Lagos yesterday in the presence of regulators from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, is expected to offer life-changing prizes, which will have immense economic values to the loyal consumers. According to the company, Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, which runs from July 5 to October 31, 2022, promises to be a blast as there are over 32.3 million mouthwatering prizes to be won, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of airtime gifts of major networks in Nigeria. Interestingly, every single bag of Dangote Cement to be produced daily through the promo period will contain scratch cards for various gifts to be won by consumers. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, stated that the Bag of Goodies Promo series was designed to continuously reward loyal Consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business. He said these consumers had contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

 

