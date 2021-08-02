Business

Promo: Fidelity Bank rewards 15 customers with N39m

In its commitment to reward loyal customers for maintaining a savings habit, Fidelity Bank Plc has presented cash gifts worth N39 million to lucky customers at the closing ceremony of the Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Promo.

 

Held at the bank’s head office in Lagos recently, the event was conducted in the presence of relevant regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank,

 

Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, represented by the bank’s Executive Director, Lagos and SouthWest, Dr. Ken Opara, reiterated the bank’s devotion to supporting initiatives that enrich the lives of its loyal customers, even in times of economic uncertainties.

 

She said: “Encouraging savings and financially empowering our loyal customers have been a long-standing heritage at Fidelity Bank. We are elated at yet another opportunity to dole out up to N39 million to 15 Nigerians, even in this time of economic uncertainty.”

She further stressed the bank’s intentional drive towards enhancing CBN’s financial inclusion goal. “As a bank, we continuously position ourselves as key drivers for financial inclusion.

 

Beyond encouraging savings, we believe that our GAIM campaign is a suitable initiative to attract the unbanked to the banking side of life,” Nneka added.

 

At the event, the duo of Mr. Sunday Okechukwu and Mr. Justine Nwaozor, who won the star prize of N10 million each were credited with their winnings.

Thirteen other winners were credited with N3 million, N2 million and N1 million accordingly, while 18 customers walked home with consolation prizes including TV sets, refrigerators and generators.

 

Expressing his delight, a star prize winner, Mr. Sunday Okechukwu, said: “I am grateful for this reward and, most especially, the initiative. It’s common knowledge that having a healthy savings culture is good for one’s financial wellbeing, however, staying true to savings is sometimes difficult, given the times we are in.

 

“However, with initiatives like this, savings become easier as we stand a chance to win big. I am glad to have won big, so big enough to turn my life and business around. Truly, Fidelity Bank keeps their word.”

 

Launched in 2019, Fidelity Bank’s GAIM promo is a savings initiative of the bank specifically aimed at promoting a savings culture among Nigerians.

 

Through this campaign, a total of N120 million has been seeded to several Fidelity Bank customers.

