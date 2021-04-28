Business

Promo: Polaris Bank customers set for grand finale

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Savings customers of Polaris Bank are gearing up for the grand finale draw of the lender’s on-going nationwide ‘Save & Win’ promo, scheduled to hold tomorrow. According to a press release, N26 million cash would have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide at the end of the promo, having so far recorded two draws in February and March.

The statement said that six millionaires would emerge from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and that 60 other customers would go home with a consolation sum of N100,000 each at the grand finale draws, adding that winners will emerge through a transparent, electronicallygenerated process that relevant regulatory institutions will supervise. The “Save & Win” promo aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and new customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly.

The promo, which was launched in November 2020, has thus far produced two millionaires: Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer of the bank’s Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo State and Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Okeke Street Branch, Awka, Anambra State. In addition, 120 customers have also walked away with N100,000 cash each across the previous two draws, which took place on February 9 and March 9, bringing the total amount won so far to N14 million, the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIPC: Investments in Nigeria’s economy drop by 44%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…records $16.74bn in 12 months Nigeria’s economy recorded a sharp drop in investments in 2020 as investors’ commitments declined by 44 per cent when compared with 2019. According to the investment announcements captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the economy attracted $16.74 billion throughout last year, a decline from $29.91 billion recorded in […]
Business

IMF: Central banks’ independence must be maintained

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday central banks’ independence must be maintained, in a statement in response to a change of Zambia’s central bank governor.   Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday dismissed central bank governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with former deputy finance minister Christopher Mphanza Mvunga.   “Without credible institutions […]
Business

Pantami tasks communication agencies on research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has stressed the need for agencies under the ministry to make grants available for research activities in the country. Pantami made this known during a visit to his office by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) Research and Development (R&D) Standing Committee’s team on Information […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica