Promo: Polaris Bank customers set for grand finale

Savings customers of Polaris Bank are gearing up for the grand finale draw of the lender’s on-going nationwide ‘Save & Win’ promo, scheduled to hold tomorrow. According to a press release, N26 million cash would have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide at the end of the promo, having so far recorded two draws in February and March.

The statement said that six millionaires would emerge from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and that 60 other customers would go home with a consolation sum of N100,000 each at the grand finale draws, adding that winners will emerge through a transparent, electronicallygenerated process that relevant regulatory institutions will supervise. The “Save & Win” promo aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and new customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly.

The promo, which was launched in November 2020, has thus far produced two millionaires: Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer of the bank’s Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo State and Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Okeke Street Branch, Awka, Anambra State. In addition, 120 customers have also walked away with N100,000 cash each across the previous two draws, which took place on February 9 and March 9, bringing the total amount won so far to N14 million, the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...