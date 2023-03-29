Promo: Stanbic IBTC Bank rewards more customers

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has held the penultimate live draw for its Reward4Saving Promo Season two, re- warding 70 more customers who met the minimum saving criteria across seven regions. In a press release, the bank said that the promo, which was launched in 2022 and aims to encourage a savings culture among customers, was open to all Stanbic IBTC Bank customers who have saved a minimum of N10,000 in their savings account for 30 days.

The cash reward prizes ranged from N100,000 to N2 million, according to the statement. As part of the bank’s effort to ensure a transparent and fair process, regulatory officials and the media attended to witness the selection of winners through a live draw. While speaking at the event, Sadiya Ojo, Head Consumer Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reiterated its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that meet its customers’ needs. She commended the winners on embracing a savings culture despite tough economic climes. She also reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue to reward its customers for their dedication and loyalty.

“Stanbic IBTC has rewarded over 700 customers with N100,000 since the commencement of the Reward- 4Saving Promo Season two. We still have one monthly draw, one quarterly draw, and the grand finale before the promo ends. We actively encourage customers to build healthy financial habits and get more money as a reward for succeeding,” Sadiya said.

Kolawole Adebayo, Head Data Enablement and Insights Stanbic IBTC Bank, also appreciated the regulatory authorities’ support and guidance in ensuring a fair process. He noted that deploying technology enables the selection to be made through best practices. He said: “We carry out these draws using computerised technology. We see all the processes, from client transactions to data collection, ap- plying all the business cases presented to the point where the algorithm pushes data into the draw machines. All of these are without human manipulation too. This process speaks to the transparency in our process to give every qualified customer an equal chance to be winners.”

