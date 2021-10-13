Business

Promo: Stanbic IBTC to reward customers with N30m

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has rewarded 60 of its new and existing customers with the sum of N6million for the September draws in its Reward4Saving Promo where the bank’s customers are expected to win cash prizes worth N30 million by the end of the promo. The draws, which took place at the Stanbic IBTC Headquarters on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos saw 60 customers win cash prizes of N100,000 each at the first draws.

Speaking at the event, Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said over 109,000 new and existing customers qualified for the promo for the month of September, noting that the 60 winners at the draws were selected from the six geo-political zones of the country with 10 winners coming from each zone. Isichei said: “There are going to be two more draws – one for October, happening first week of November and one for November, happening first week of December and then the grand finale in December.”

Isichei explained that a total of 180 winners are expected to win the sum of N18 million in the months of September, October and November, while 12 winners will win N1 million each at the grand finale in December to make up the N30 million that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC will reward its customers within the period of the Reward4Saving Promo. According to her, apart from the cash prizes, over 2,000 customers who opened accounts and funded it with a minimum of N5,000 have been rewarded with N500 Free airtime, add-ing that a total of 20,000 customers who open a new Stanbic IBTC savings account or @ease wallet and deposit a minimum of N5,000 will be rewarded with N500 Free airtime throughout the period of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo.

Also throwing light on the promo, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, pointed out that the Reward4Saving promo seeks to encourage customers to develop a savings culture. He also encouraged customers to take advantage of Stanbic IBTC’s end-toend digital services to access diverse financial products and services. On the rationale behind the campaign, Osuagwu said: “We recognise that saving is an important aspect of an individual’s journey to financial freedom so this is an avenue to encourage our customers as well as reward them for their dedication towards building a savings culture. We will be rewarding more customers with cash prizes ranging from of N100,000 to a whopping N1 million.”

