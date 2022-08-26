Promo: Wema Bank rewards 77 customers with N30m

Leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank Plc, has rewarded 77 of its customers at a recently held live draw of its on-going ALAT 545 promo in FCT Abuja. The promo tagged: 5For5 is a reward scheme that seeks to appreciate its teeming (new and existing) customers for banking with them, according to Wema Bank’s management. The bank stated that the promo was currently in its second season, where it is giving over N30 million out to customers. In the second month of its second season, 77 customers were yet again, rewarded. Two customers won N1 million each, 20 customers won N100,000 each and 55 customers won N10,000 each. With the 77 rewarded customers, Wema Bank Plc disclosed it was keeping its promise to make this year as exciting as possible for its customers with the ongoing ALAT 545 promo. The just concluded draw that was held in Abuja produced 77 winners, who went home with different cash rewards. One of the lucky winners of the N1 million prize, Mr Seyi Victor, said: “This is indeed surprising and I am thankful to Wema Bank for this kind gesture.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...