Promote AfCFTA agenda, others, Buhari tells African ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African ambassadors to promote the agenda of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and continue to give preference to the protection of the interests of the continent and her people. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made the call yesterday in Seoul, South Korea, during an audience with African Group of Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Korea, on the sideline of the First World Bio Summit. “The economic prosperity and development of Africa is the collective responsibility of Africans in leadership positions.

I therefore call on you as a group and as individuals, to promote the agenda of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which is aimed at making Africa an attractive common market for the global community.” Stressing the need to speak with one voice and project the correct African story to the rest of the world, Buhari told his guests that; “It is imperative that as you go about your diplomatic duties, you take into cognisance the contents of the African Union (AU) Charter and AU Agenda 2063 as they represent the priority expectations of the African continent.”

