News

Promote AfCFTA agenda, others, Buhari tells African ambassadors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African ambassadors to promote the agenda of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and continue to give preference to the protection of the interests of the continent and her people. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made the call yesterday in Seoul, South Korea, during an audience with African Group of Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Korea, on the sideline of the First World Bio Summit. “The economic prosperity and development of Africa is the collective responsibility of Africans in leadership positions.

I therefore call on you as a group and as individuals, to promote the agenda of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which is aimed at making Africa an attractive common market for the global community.” Stressing the need to speak with one voice and project the correct African story to the rest of the world, Buhari told his guests that; “It is imperative that as you go about your diplomatic duties, you take into cognisance the contents of the African Union (AU) Charter and AU Agenda 2063 as they represent the priority expectations of the African continent.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How EdoBEST lifted primary school education, by SUBEB chair

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Three years after the introduction of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, tagged: “EdoBEST Project” initiated as part of efforts to transform and improve the quality of the state’s primary school education sub-sector, the state has continued to count the gains of the project. The project, which is aimed at revamping the first six-year of basic […]
News Top Stories

2023: Zoning is gang-up against the North – ADP Chairman

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Sani Yabagi has said that the resolution of Southern governors on the 2023 presidency is a gang-up against the northern part of the country.   Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Yabagi said the southern governors should rather advance the unity of the […]
News

NLC to Ngige: You’re a forthright leader

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has described the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, as a forthright leader, who was keen on results, and one who never shy away from a fight. President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who eulogised the minster in a letter of congratulation on the occasion of his 69th birthday, commended […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica