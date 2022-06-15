…Promote common good not self interest, CAN tells political parties

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all political parties in the country especially those considering running a Muslim-Muslim ticket, to work towards promoting the common interest of all Nigerians, rather than their own personal interests.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, All Political Parties in Nigeria and sighted by newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, CAN urged the political parties to ensure they balance their presidential tickets along religious lines, to avert possible unrest after the elections.

The letter which was signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, warned that any Muslim-Muslim or Christian- Christian ticket for the forth coming elections would be totally rejected by the Association, as such a move was described as “an undisguised effort to nurture religious conflicts and destabilise the country.”

CAN maintained it remains committed to praying and working for peace, justice, and stability of the country, and was always concerned about issues capable of throwing the country into strife and pains.

The letter partly reads: “We recognise the right of political parties to decide on who becomes their candidates for general elections.

“This right calls for a deep sense of responsibility and accountability. It requires that in exercising this right, party members be sensitive to the issues that confront the country and focus on promoting the common good.

Good politics is about promoting the common good, not only about promoting selfinterest.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...