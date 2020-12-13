Sports

Promoted Stuttgart thrash Dortmund in Bundesliga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Borussia Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they suffered a heavy home defeat by promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday.

 

Silas Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz. Giovanni Reyna’s wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro’s pass drew Dortmund level before half-time. But Stuttgart scored three times in 11 second-half minutes, before Nicolas Gonzalez added a fifth in injury time.

 

Defeat leaves Lucien Favre’s side fifth and five points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who replaced Bayern Munich at the top with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. Dortmund, who finished second last season, have won only one of their past five in the German top flight – with this their third defeat in that run.

 

Favre’s side came from behind to beat Zenit on Tuesday and secure their place in the Champions League last 16 as Group F winners, but in the absence of injured top scorer Erling Braut Haaland they have taken one point from their past three league games.

 

Before Stuttgart’s opener, 17-yearold English midfielder Jude Bellingham was denied his first Bundesliga goal as Marco Reus strayed offside during a slick team move. Reyna’s sublime equaliser looked to have set Dortmund up for a much-improved second half, but Wamangituka’s second and quickfire goals from Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly established an unassailable lead.

 

Reyna had a late consolation ruled out for offside, before Gonzalez raced clear in stoppage time to seal a memorable victory for Stuttgart, who move one place and two points behind Dortmund in the table.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972.   Some of his […]
Sports

EPL: Brighton cruise past Magpies, Son sinks Saints with 4 goals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neal Maupay scored twice as Brighton cruised to a comfortable Premier League victory over an under par Newcastle at St James’ Park. It was a superb all-round showing from the Seagulls and the perfect response to losing their opening game to Chelsea. French forward Maupay was the early beneficiary as Graham Potters’ side took […]
Sports

5,000 constituents benefit from Benue Rep member’s free medical outreach

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

No fewer than 5,000 residents of the Katsina- Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency in Benue State have benefitted from a free medical outreach sponsored by the member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency, Dr. Richard Gbande.   The gesture, Gbande said, was to take place from tomorrow at the General Hospital Sankera, Ukum Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: