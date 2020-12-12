Sports

Promoted Stuttgart thrash Dortmund in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they suffered a heavy home defeat by promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday.

Silas Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz.

Giovanni Reyna’s wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro’s pass drew Dortmund level before half-time.

But Stuttgart scored three times in 11 second-half minutes, before Nicolas Gonzalez added a fifth in injury time.

Defeat leaves Lucien Favre’s side fifth and five points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who replaced Bayern Munich at the top with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Dortmund, who finished second last season, have won only one of their past five in the German top flight – with this their third defeat in that run.

Favre’s side came from behind to beat Zenit on Tuesday and secure their place in the Champions League last 16 as Group F winners, but in the absence of injured top scorer Erling Braut Haaland they have taken one point from their past three league games.

Before Stuttgart’s opener, 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham was denied his first Bundesliga goal as Marco Reus strayed offside during a slick team move.

Reyna’s sublime equaliser looked to have set Dortmund up for a much-improved second half, but Wamangituka’s second and quickfire goals from Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly established an unassailable lead.

Reyna had a late consolation ruled out for offside, before Gonzalez raced clear in stoppage time to seal a memorable victory for Stuttgart, who move one place and two points behind Dortmund in the table.

Related Articles
Sports

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

…appoint Pirlo as replacement   Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to […]
Sports Top Stories

Maradona: 1960 – 2020: How I marked Maradona at the World Cup – Oliseh

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Sunday Oliseh, has described as a shock the death of Argentina great, Diego Maradona, who died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday at the age of 60. Oliseh as Nigerian defensive midfielder at the 1994 FIFA World Cup was given the job of marking Maradona in what would turn out to be Maradona’s last game […]
Sports

Pogba is staying at United – Agent

Pogba is staying at United – Agent

  Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]

