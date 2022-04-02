Promoting books written in indigenous languages has economic values –Lagada-Abayomi

The dream of Yoruba Language expert and culture enthusiast, Mr. Olanrewaju Abayomi-Lagada, was to be a political scientist. But he would later study Yoruba Linguistics and Literature. The quintessential writer and serial biographer, Lagada-Abayomi, has since stooped to conquer, churning out several books in his darling Yoruba Language. He speaks with Oladipupo Awojobi. Excerpts…

You are a writer and you work with Voice of Nigeria (VON), how do you combine the two?

Yes, I’m a broadcaster in Yoruba Language. I am even the Head of Yoruba Service in Voice of Nigeria (VON), an international radio station owned by the Federal Government. I’m also a writer. I have written about 16 books, even in Yoruba. I’m a promoter of Yoruba Culture and a resource person to many institutes such as the National Institute of Cultural Orientation (NICO), located in Lagos State with headquarters in Abuja. I’m a professional translator and also a professional communicator and Development Communication researcher. In 2020, I won an international Research Leadership Award by RULA Award in India in honour of the research I did for my Master’s degree in Mass Communication on Development Communication.

How do you get inspiration for the books?

There are two things that are involved, when you are talking about writing. Number one is talent and the second is knowledge. I said someone told me in the dream not to leave the course and that it has brighter future for me. God later crowned my efforts. I had been thinking of what I could do and I started with Yoruba poems that were not published then. When I was in the university, we had a magazine, which was called “The Gong,” I was one of the contributors. It was meant for the students and I used to write Yoruba poems as part of my write-up for them. I started writing for the magazine, when I was in 200 level and I continued till I graduated. That was how the inspiration came that I could write in Yoruba Language. I read a lot of books and my plan was to be a lecturer, but God knows everything. I finished my first degree, then I went for my master’s degree. I started writing books in 2002, when I was working as a teacher. The foreword of my first literature which I started writing in 2002 was written by the former Director General of Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), Dr. Oluseyi Temowo. He was so impressed by the book and it was very voluminous. The book was basically awareness about HIV/Aids incorporated with morals. I have seen a lot of people writing and I felt I could do so too. My role models include Oladejo Okediji, Afolabi Olabintan, D.O Fagunwa, Professor Akinwunmi Ishola and a lot of them like that. I was able to meet Akinwunmi Ishola and I felt I should be able to write like him and that inspiration came to me seriously. He came to the University of Ibadan, where I did my master’s degree in Yoruba Language and Literature to see some of his colleagues. As a result of this keen interest, I later went to the school of Creative Writing in Shogunle, Lagos, to enhance my creative writing skills. I was well groomed and I read a lot of books including international books. I have written prose, poems, plays, radio dramas and others. M y f i r s t prose is “Igba To De” (Time and Tide), an awareness on HIV/AIDS. I have written short novels and long prose. My prose includes “Igberaga Nii Siwaju Iparun,” “Igbeyin Alaigboran,” “Igbeyin Oremeji,” “Ayoka ati Igi Iroko,” “Oba Alaigboran,” “Ogboju Ode ati Omo Kiniun,” and others. On drama, I wrote “Eto Won Ni,” it is about women and feminism, it’s been adapted for radio drama, likewise, “Atanda Alaaanu” and The Doubting Tom, an awareness playlet on COVID-19. I wrote biographies such as “Awolowo Akikanju Asiwaju (AAA),” “Oba Adesoji Aderemi, Akikanju Ooni Ile-Ife, and some that were dedicated to other past heroes.

The ones on the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Ooni Adesoji Aderemi, were about their lifetimes, how did you get the materials?

The beauty of biography is that it involves researches. I did a lot of researches in such books because they are about their biographies. Y o u need t o know why they became somebody that people reckon with and everything about them. There must be some lessons for this generation in their history. They are our heroes and we need to know about our past leaders and heroes. A lot of researches went into the life and death of the hero, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to come out with the literary work. I visited many individuals and institutions to gather adequate information about his personality and for other related materials.

How do we promote our indigenous languages and make our children read them?

There are many ways we can solve the problem. We are talking about reading culture generally, then reading of Yoruba books. The problem starts from homes, you hardly see people communicating with their children in Yoruba Language, especially in a city like Lagos. Also, the government does not promote the language. Let us take the Lagos State House of Assembly for example, they speak Yoruba language only on Thursdays. Most of their discussions are in English Language even on the day allocated for Yoruba language. We need to correct this and promote the language. The parents and the governments should look at this. All of you are speaking English language today because the English have made it to be more important. We have to come up with policies to promote our indigenous languages. It is what you blow into the trumpet that will come out. Many of the students cannot write in Yoruba language because they are not taught. If we make it important, students will speak it, read and write it. There is lack of political will on the part of the government. The language has a lot of economic potential. You see people buying books written in English language because they can read it. But for a language you cannot read how can you buy a book written in it?

