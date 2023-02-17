Prompt help, justice ‘ll curtail GBV – Mrs Abiodun

Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, on Wednesday said, the menace of Gender- Based Violence (GBV), particularly among schoolgirls, can be curtailed when victims speak up to get help and justice immediately. Abiodun made this known during a sensitisation programme campaign against GBV at Akin Ogunpola Model College in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. The governor’s wife, who spoke through the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Aderinola Talabi, frowned at the high rate of rape and sexual harassment of school girls in the society, calling on stakeholders to rise and help in the fight.

She promised that her office working in conjunction with the State government would continue to enlighten students on the risks, dangers and punishments associated with GBV in accordance with existing law. Abiodun noted that GBV could be physical, which involves beating and kicking, as well as rape and sexual harassment, or emotional and could bring about psychological trauma, which eventually leads to death of victims.

On their parts, the Permanent Secretaries, Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, as well as Education, Science and Technology, Mesdames Melutia Ogunremi and Abosede Ogunleye respectively appreciated the First Lady and promised their continued support in the course of eliminating Gender-Based Violence in the State. Other dignitaries present at the occasion include, wife of the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs. Bolanle Olumo, other SOSGFA members, officials from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, teachers, among others.

