Propak to host 220 brands, manufacturers on innovations, cutting-edge technology

Propak West Africa is getting ready to host more than 220 brands, industry professionals who are in search of new innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologyandvaluableinsightswithin the manufacturing value-chain. The event which will take place for three days, will be hosting the brand’s which will be showcasing their equipment and services to an audienceof more than 5,000industry professionals. According to the DirectorMarketing, AfrocetMontgomery, organisers of Propak WA Exhibition, Jamie Pearson, the needs of the manufacturing sector are met through technological innovation on display at Propak Join global leaders and regional specialists at the leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry in West Africa.

“As Propak has grown and adapted over the years to fit with the needs and requests of the industries it serves, it has cemented its position as the only event capable of providing a platform for all the industries stakeholders to come together. “This has been confirmed by the full endorsement from the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment. “Thenintheditionof Propakwill be opened with a keynote address from His Hon. Minister Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo,” he said.

Following on from the Honourable Minister, the conference, under the main theme ‘Technological Innovation in Machinery, Processing, and Smart Packaging for Increased Quality and Throughput’, will see topics ranging from pharmaceutical packaging, to flexible packaging, Automation 4.0, Trade & Exports, Emerging trends in digital print, chemical recycling and many more pertinent topics discussed.

