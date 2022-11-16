Metro & Crime

Propak to host 220 brands, manufacturers on innovations, cutting-edge technology

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Propak West Africa is getting ready to host more than 220 brands, industry professionals who are in search of new innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologyandvaluableinsightswithin the manufacturing value-chain. The event which will take place for three days, will be hosting the brand’s which will be showcasing their equipment and services to an audienceof more than 5,000industry professionals. According to the DirectorMarketing, AfrocetMontgomery, organisers of Propak WA Exhibition, Jamie Pearson, the needs of the manufacturing sector are met through technological innovation on display at Propak Join global leaders and regional specialists at the leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry in West Africa.

“As Propak has grown and adapted over the years to fit with the needs and requests of the industries it serves, it has cemented its position as the only event capable of providing a platform for all the industries stakeholders to come together. “This has been confirmed by the full endorsement from the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment. “Thenintheditionof Propakwill be opened with a keynote address from His Hon. Minister Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo,” he said.

Following on from the Honourable Minister, the conference, under the main theme ‘Technological Innovation in Machinery, Processing, and Smart Packaging for Increased Quality and Throughput’, will see topics ranging from pharmaceutical packaging, to flexible packaging, Automation 4.0, Trade & Exports, Emerging trends in digital print, chemical recycling and many more pertinent topics discussed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho critically ill in Cotonou – Lawyer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lead counsel to the embattled Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), Wednesday raised the alarm that his client, who is a Yoruba rights activist, “is now critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic”. Chief Alliyu stated this in Ibadan while speaking on a report monitored on the BBC News […]
Metro & Crime

Mysterious wind destroy over 241 buildings, farm products in Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Mysterious wind at the weekend wrecked havoc in Epaegbo community in Otukpa, headquarters of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State destroying houses and farm products worth millions in naira.   Reports said the mysterious wind was accompanied with thunderstorm. New Telegrapgh learnt that several houses including economic trees were destroyed as a result of […]
Metro & Crime

Govt Agencies Promoting Illegal motor parks in A’Ibom – NURTW

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has accused the Akwa Ibom State government of compliancy in the proliferation of motor parks across the state. The union said the relevant government agencies which should help enforce the laws against the operations and patronage of such illegal parks seem to actually promote the illegality. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica