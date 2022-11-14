Business

Propak to host 220 brands, manufacturers on innovations, cutting-edge technology

Propak West Africa is getting ready to host more than 220 brands, industry professionals who are in search for new innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology and valuable insights within the manufacturing value-chain.

The event, which will take place for three days, will be hosting the brand’s that will be showcasing their equipment and services to an audience of more than 5,000 industry professionals.

According to the Director Marketing Afrocet Montgomery, organiser of Propak WA Exhibition, Jamie Pearson, the needs of the manufacturing sector are met through technological innovation on display at Propak Join global leaders and regional specialists at the leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry in West Africa.

“As Propak has grown and adapted over the years to fit with the needs and requests of the industries it serves, it has cemented its position as the only event capable of providing a platform for all the industries stakeholders to come together.

“This has been confirmed by the full endorsement from the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The ninth edition of Propak will be opened with a keynote address from His Hon. Minister Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo,” he said.

Following on from the Minister, the conference, under the main theme ‘Technological Innovation in Machinery, Processing, and Smart Packaging for Increased Quality and Throughput’, will see topics ranging from pharmaceutical packaging, to flexible packaging, Automation 4.0, Trade & Exports, Emerging trends in digital print, chemical recycling and many more pertinent topics discussed.

As well as these sessions, KPMG will be hosting a dedicated morning of presentations and panel discussions focusing on the Environmental, Social and Governance goals that are so prevalent in today’s climate. These sessions will be hosted by Senior Partners and Managers from KPMG ESG Services.

 

