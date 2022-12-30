Property Auction: Ex-convicts, accused persons/entities not eligible –EFCC

…lists participation requirements …fixes January 9, 2023 deadline for bids submission

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday invited bids for forfeited houses, plots of land and other properties in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Others are in Edo, Delta, Anambra and Gombe, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Ebonyi and Cross River State. Spokesman for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said the interested persons, or organisations have until January 9 to submit their bids.

The EFCC said the final forfeiture of the auctioned properties is in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022. The body said on its website: “The auction is open to members of the public with the exception of individuals/ corporate entities who have been/ or are being prosecuted by the EFCC; Directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC.” It added: “A competitive bidding process is being adopted for the disposal of the properties.

“A successful bidder will be required to pay the 90% outstanding balance of the bid price within 15 working days of the bid submission deadline, failing which the 10% deposit becomes non-refundable and the properties can be offered to other buyers.” The agency said bidders or their representatives are to present their bids at the National Open University of Nigeria in Abuja between January and 13. Uwujaren said: “The properties consisting of 61 units of luxury apartments, plots of lands and apartments across the country are being offered for sale in accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.

“The distribution of the properties is 24 units of a luxurious block of flats on Banana Island, Lagos; 21 units of luxury terrace and block of flats at Thornburn, Yaba, Lagos; 16 units of 4 bedrooms terrace duplex at Heritage Court Estate, Port Harcourt. “Others are apartments and plots of land in Lagos State; apartments and plots of land within Abuja Metropolis; plots of land and apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi and Gombe states; apartments and plots of land in Kaduna, Delta and Edo states; hotel, plaza and apartments in Kwara State and apartments and Plots of land in Cross River, Osun and Oyo states.”

