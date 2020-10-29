News Top Stories

Property enumeration: W'Bank promises $2m grant each to state govts

The World Bank is to offer $2 million grant to any state government that was able to achieve 50 per cent and above update of its property record before June 30 next year. The update shall include accurate information of the name of the owner/occupier of property, size of the land parcel, size of the building, use of the land/ property, amongst other criteria required by the programme. It is also expected to capture properties that have electricity connections in urban centres.

To assist state governments achieve this, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, will hold virtual peer learning events (PLEs) for state governments on the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology to strengthen land administration and property taxation in their respective states.

The learning events which hold on November 5 and 16 respectively, according to Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, NGF Senior Programme Manager, is aimed at supporting effective deployment of GIS at state-level. Ajogbasile added that states would be provided with GIS data, orthophotos of property mapping and software to support enumeration, during the PLEs. He disclosed that some states like Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa and Gombe have attained varying stages of GIS deployment, adding that the peer learning events will enable these states share their experiences with their counterparts.

