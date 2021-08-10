Property forfeiture: Nobody can stampede judicial process, says Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has faulted the judgment of Justice Fred Njemanze ordering the permanent forfeiture of his properties.

Okorocha who is the Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly said Justice Njemanze violated judicial process and described the action of the judge as a stampede of judicial process.

Speaking through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Senator said ordering the forfeiture of his property without due process is just a way of aiding the desperation of the State Government to take over his personal properties.

Okorocha told the Judge who is billed to retire today, that: “This is not how to go on retirement.”

Like this: Like Loading...