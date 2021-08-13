News Top Stories

Property forfeiture: Okorocha drags Imo govt to Appeal Court

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and others in suite No. HOW/191/2021 has filed an appeal following the perceived contentious judgment entered by Justice Fred Njemanze last Monday in favour of the state government. The appeal has Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation and Senator Rochas Okorocha as the first, second and third appellants respectively while the Attorney General of Imo State is the respondent. According to the notice of appeal obtained by our correspondent, the appellants raised eight grounds of appeal with necessary particulars of errors upon which they are challenging the judgment of the lower court

