Property forfeiture: Okorocha drags Imo govt to Appeal Court

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and others in suite No. HOW/191/2021 has filed an appeal following the perceived contentious judgment entered by Justice Fred Njemanze last Monday in favour of the state government.

The appeal has Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation and Senator Rochas Okorocha as the first, second and third appellants respectively while the Attorney General of Imo State is the respondent.

According to the notice of appeal obtained by our correspondent, the appellants raised eight grounds of appeal with necessary particulars of errors upon which they are challenging the judgment of the lower court.

Some of the grounds of appeal being canvassed is that the lower court had erred in law when it entered final judgment in the suit when the parties had neither been heard nor allowed to file and adopt their various processes to show cause why the order of interim forfeiture should be set aside.

The appellant also holds the position that the trial court was in error when it made an order of absolute and permanent forfeiture when there was no such application for final forfeiture before the court and nobody sought any such relief from the court.

They, however, prayed for an order setting aside the entire decisions of the lower court and dismissing suit No. HOW/191/2021 in its entirety.

