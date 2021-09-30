Business

Property management solution unveiled in Nigeria

Respay, an online multirole property management, and payment solution, has been launched in Nigeria. The app and web-based solution owned and driven by Nigerians is designed to revolutionise the real-estate space for property owners, portfolio managers, tenants, estate, and facility managers. Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Respay, Mr. Adedotun Fasiku, noted that the essence of the platform was to ease management of properties as it enables landlords to run their properties remotely from anywhere in the world.

He said the Respay platform, which is available on all app stores, IoS, including the web, allowed property managers to run background checks on tenants remotely. “With Respay, you are in control of all the routine activities from collecting rents to inspecting properties from time to time, providing general maintenance on the property, fixing urgent issues, ensuring safety, communicating with tenants, trying to stay calm while interacting with difficult tenants, running background checks, conducting lease agreements, and evicting tenants when necessary,” he said.

According to him, the responsibilities of managing properties can be overwhelming and sometimes unbearable, hence, the need to have a solution that takes care of all of it, especially at a time when real-estate business is seen to be the best inbusiness vestment anyone can make. On the features that make Respay different from others in the market, Adedotun explained that the platform married property management payments and other services that exist in the property business, adding that the platform is designed in such a way that it takes care of all stakeholders I the value chain.

“We introduced Respay to ease the burdens of landlords and make rental business enjoyable. Landlords will no longer be worried about sending reminders to their tenants about rent due dates as the platform automatically sends renewal invoices with follow-up reminders. “You can also set late fees if you allow your tenants to make part or deferred payments,” he explained.

According to him, Nigeria has an estimated 22 million housing deficit, which requires an estimated N110 trillion or $305 billion funding. “This is a great opportunity for digitising the real estate market and the reason Respay is set to address the challenges of manual property management,” he said. He added that Respay takes care of record management, rent collection, lease management, rent and sale marketing, maintenance tracking, property audit reports, property accounting, electronic payment including instalments escrow of refundable deposits.

Our Reporters

