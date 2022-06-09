News

Property Owners To Oyetola: Pay compensation on demolished buildings

The owners of the buildings demolished to pave the way for road construction in Osogbo have lamented that the Osun State government has yet to compensate them since 2013. Mrs Funke Afolabi, who spoke on behalf of others, said many of those affected have died while many are sick and others are facing serious financial challenges. According to her, they are being owed over N1 billion. In 2013, shops and a petrol station were demolished for road dualisation. The structures on both sides of Fakunke area, Olaiya junction and MDS area were affected. Afolabi said: “We members of MDS Shop Owners Association wish to express our displeasure over the unfair treatment being meted out to our members on the issue of compensation for the demolished structures.

“The structures flanking both sides of MDS Road, stretching from Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya Junction to Fakunle Area were demolished by the State Government for dualisation of the Road in 2013. Enumeration and valuation exercise was carried out by officials of the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for payment of compensation. “Unfortunately, the compensation was not paid by Rauf Aregbesola government, in spite of a series of letters of reminder and visits paid to the then governor. “On assumption of office in 2019, Governor Oyetola made a committal statement that compensation would be paid in tranches to all the claimants.

 

