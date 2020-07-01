Property worth billions destroyed as fire guts Ajao Estate Market

Muritala Ayinla

Property worth billions of naira have been destroyed as fire gutted Ajao Estate Market in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government area of Lagos State.

Although the cause of the fire couldn’t be immediately ascertained, New Telegraph learnt that the inferno, that lasted for hours, caused serious damage.

It was gathered that the inferno began at midnight and threw residents in the buildings around the market into a state of panick.

The emergency responders in the state, including the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA and the Federal Fire Service had hectic time battling the inferno to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential buildings

Speaking on the incident, the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency received a distress call at about 1:59 am, saying the entire market was already in flames when they got there.

He said: “The agency received a distress call at 1:59am via emergency help line 767/112 regarding a fire outbreak at the aforementioned location and immediately deployed its team to the incident scene. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the aforementioned market located inward Oshodi by Welcome Bustop was completely engulfed in flames.”

Osayintoku said that the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA fire team and the Federal Fire Service had to battle hard to prevent the inferno spreading to nearby residential buildings.

He added: “Initial investigations revealed that the fire started in one of the lockup shops, just before the main Ajao Estate Market before it extended to the main market due to an alleged electrical power surge.

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained,but a total of four shops were completely destroyed and properties and goods worth several billions of naira have been razed by the inferno.”

Osanyintolu urged to Lagosians, especially traders in the markets, to engage in safe electrical practices including switching off all electrical outlets and storing fuel properly.

The fire has finally been put out but the area has been cordoned off for safety reasons.

