Prophet defiles 17-year-old girl inside church

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 50-year-old prophet, Tayo Shobowale, for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old member of his church. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola , yesterday disclosed that Shobowale was arrested following a report lodged by the victim at the Family Support Unit of the Ota Police Area Command. According to the victim, the suspect, who is the prophet in charge of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-Igbala in the Ifo area of the state, invited her to his church for a prayer session.

The victim told the police that the suspect took advantage of her and defiled her in the church. She added that after Shobowale had forcibly had carnal knowledge of her, he ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with “”an already spiritually prepared candle, which he used to rub all over her body”. The victim lamented that since the incident, she had been having spiritual attacks which always make her fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

Upon the report, the PPRO said the Area Commander of Ota, Muhideen Obe, detailed officials of the Family Support Unit to the scene where the prophet was promptly arrested. He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered a thorough investigation of the case. Ajogun added that the suspect be arraigned as soon as the investigation was concluded.

