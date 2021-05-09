Prophet El-Buba convenes 2 millionman prayer, march for Nigeria

• Nigeria must be rescued from the brink of war –Revds Lubo, Datiri

The General Overseer of EBOMI International Ministry, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has flagged off a two million-man prayer march for the soul of Nigeria.

The Prophet, who is also the Convener of ‘Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN),’ embarked on the spiritual exercise in response to rising insecurity bedeviling the country. He said the country is at the verge of total collapse, hence he urged men of God to come together to restore the nation to track to greatness through God’s supernatural intervention.

El-Buba expressed the view during the kick-off of a two million man prayer march for the insecurity problem and bad governance in Nigeria, powered by the IBBN held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He said: “The essence of this prayer is to bring about national rebirth and a national cohesion as well as national restoration. We want to see Nigeria pulled out of the ditch of collapse. “Because Nigeria is on the verge of total collapse and we want to capture the steering of Nigeria and ensure that the country is back on track to greatness which is through the super natural intervention of the living God Almighty.

“This time around, we are saying that Nigeria must be captured back from the hands of wicked men and wicked leaders. It is time for a paradigm shift and every leader must wake up to his responsibility.”

He said his conviction is that God has risen to take over the Nigerian project, and in the next two months Nigerians will see the handwork of God Prophet El-Buba charged all Christians in the country to join the prayers for the salvation of the country as they continue with the movement across the states of the federation with FCT inclusive.

The Chairman of Christian Association, Plateau State Chapter, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, who was also at the event, said there is a problem with the structural governance of the country and only God can pull the country out of the security situation it has found itself.

His words: “Base on what is happening in the country, the kidnapping, the banditry, in fact insecurity everywhere and the struc- supertural governance of the country has a problem! So we are today surrendering the country to God as the only solution.” The President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Dachomo Datiri, said Nigeria is at the brink of war.

According to him, God is not happy with the Church in the country for not coming together to pray for the redemption of Nigeria’s soul and to avert the looming war that is about to happen in the country.

“Let us ask ourselves, is God happy with the Church in Nigeria? I am not talking of the country yet but the Church, imagine the sentiments amongst Christians in the country.

“I am convinced that God is not happy with the Church in Nigeria, because we failed to love one another and to come together in prayers for the soul of our dear country from the shackles of darkness. Our nation is at the brim of war, drums of wars are beating.”

The National Executive Director of IBBN, Rev. Dr. Chung Pam Chu said citizens of the country have lost hope in the security apparatus in the country and have resorted to seeking a solution from God Almighty. He said the prayer march will be replicated across the 36 states of the federation including the FCT Abuja as various dates were already allocated for the nationwide prayer programme.

“This initiative is carrying out Muslim brothers along! As you can see this is a Christian programme. We have already drafted that of the Muslims. They too will hold their own nationwide He disclosed that the initiative covers Christians, Muslims and African religious practitioners who were called upon to also observe the prayers in their own way to save the soul of Nigeria.

“So, IBBN is an initiative for the Christian, Muslims and the traditional worshipers to rise and save Nigeria.” The two million man matched prayers at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium had various Church leaders and their members walk round the stadium in prayers and praises for seven times as was the case with the city of Jericho in the Holy Bible.

