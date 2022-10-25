News

Prophet Jeremiah Sets Up Relief Camps For Flood Victims In Niger Delta, Supports Financially

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In an effort to mitigate their suffering as a result of the ravaging flood in some parts of the country, the founder, Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry Warri Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin through his foundation. Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOFF) has reached out to families affected by flood.

The cleric who physically led a team to this mission was sighted in a viral video moving in canoe to reach the victims in all the States of Niger Delta, including Kogi, Anambra, Oyo and others.

His first point of call was Ayakoromo in Burutu local government area of Delta State where he and his team were received with excitement by the community in need.

Apart from dolling out millions of Naira in relief to the community, the respected man of God also took along with him to Mercy City members of the community where he provided them with decent accommodation, feeding and clothing.

The community was full of excitement to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and his team for bringing them succour and alleviating their pains and suffering.

The community said he’s the only private individual who has thought it necessary to come to their aid since the community was submerged.

He defied all odds, swam in the waters just to reach out to the community.

In other communities visited within and outside Niger Delta, the team left footprints of love and joy as evidently seen in the faces of the people. The man of God dolled out cash gifts and took along with him locals who were sick or needed medical care to temporarily live in Mercy City till the flood recedes.

By the time the mission was completed, no fewer than 5000 persons were rescued and currently under the accommodation of, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation at Mercy City.

Prayers have trialed the exercise as the people have continued to hail the kind gesture by the billionaire man of God.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll support whoever has North’s interest –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

Apex Northern socio- cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared that the forum cannot decide for political parties where their presidential candidates should come from ahead of the 2023 general elections.   The organisation said it would only evaluate the candidates presented by political parties and decide which one to support based on […]
News

Nigeria, Morocco entrepreneurs establish Business Council

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    Following an agreement to boost economic cooperation, a Nigeria-Morocco Business Council has been established. The agreement was signed by entrepreneurs from Nigeria and their Moroccan counterparts in Rabat, Morocco   The Chairman of the Nigerian delegation, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, said the agreement, which was signed and adopted by both sides, is expected to […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases hit 3.1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica