Prophet Joshua Iginla supports EndSARS protesters, advices FG

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Brother Joshua Iginla has declared his support for the #EndSARS agitators across the country.

In a live video shared on his page, the popular prophet frowned at the rate at which young men are being killed as a result of police brutality.

He explained that most of them are being killed simply because of their dress code and ownership of laptops, which according to him, is terrible.

“Some of our youths have been killed innocently and massacred recently over dress code and for holding a laptop. We all know we are in a digital era where you transact business via mobile. It’s not everyone holding a badge that is into cybercrime.

“The rate at which young men have been killed, bastardized and destroyed is terrible. We need to look at it seriously,” he said.

He made it known that the government also needs to pay attention to the salaries of security operatives and work on flushing out bad eggs, while praising the good ones among them.

“Pay the soldiers and pay attention to them. That is not to say that fighting the corruption in the police force is not important.

“Seriously, it’s not a one-way thing. It is a two-way thing from the salary of the police to the abuse of power from some few bad eggs among them.

“It’s just like the stigmatization we pastors are facing that all prophets are corrupt. It’s everywhere. Let’s not generalise it, let’s deal with the bad eggs, flush them out and reform them.

“I feel it is not just about police brutality, but bad governance we should Deal with. When we have bad government there will be issues of poor governance or poor attention to things that matters. Imagine we have one person having houses scattered all over the world like Dubai, Canada amongst others.

“They loot our money which can be used to pay police and boost their morals and make them discharge their duties effectively.”

Also, he praised Nigerian youths for pursuing a good cause but advised them to be constructive in the protests

“In my own words, they are doing well but we need to be careful during this protest so we don’t just heat up the moral of these people saddled with the responsibility of protecting us.

“The reason is that it will get to a point where they won’t be able to discharge their duties and the crime rate will increase and a lot of lives will be in trouble.

“Right now, a lot of people are being kidnapped here in Abuja and the rate of standard of living has gone down tremendously, let’s be careful. Am talking to the youths too let’s be careful with the way we do and ensure we are constructive in all we do.

“Let’s balance our criticism so we can sit around the table and dialogue; that does not mean that the vision I see should not be given attention to by the government of the day,” he said.

