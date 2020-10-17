Faith

Prophet Joshua Iginla supports EndSARS protesters, advices FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Brother Joshua Iginla has declared his support for the #EndSARS agitators across the country.

In a live video shared on his page, the popular prophet frowned at the rate at which young men are being killed as a result of police brutality.

He explained that most of them are being killed simply because of their dress code and ownership of laptops, which according to him, is terrible.

“Some of our youths have been killed innocently and massacred recently over dress code and for holding a laptop. We all know we are in a digital era where you transact business via mobile. It’s not everyone holding a badge that is into cybercrime.

“The rate at which young men have been killed, bastardized and destroyed is terrible. We need to look at it seriously,” he said.

He made it known that the government also needs to pay attention to the salaries of security operatives and work on flushing out bad eggs, while praising the good ones among them.

“Pay the soldiers and pay attention to them. That is not to say that fighting the corruption in the police force is not important.

“Seriously, it’s not a one-way thing. It is a two-way thing from the salary of the police to the abuse of power from some few bad eggs among them.

“It’s just like the stigmatization we pastors are facing that all prophets are corrupt. It’s everywhere. Let’s not generalise it, let’s deal with the bad eggs, flush them out and reform them.

“I feel it is not just about police brutality, but bad governance we should Deal with.  When we have bad government there will be issues of poor governance or poor attention to things that matters. Imagine we have one person having houses scattered all over the world like Dubai, Canada amongst others.

“They loot our money which can be used to pay police and boost their morals and make them discharge their duties effectively.”

Also, he praised Nigerian youths for pursuing a good cause but advised them to be constructive in the protests

 

“In my own words, they are doing well but we need to be careful during this protest so we don’t just heat up the moral of these people saddled with the responsibility of protecting us.

 

“The reason is that it will get to a point where they won’t be able to discharge their duties and the crime rate will increase and a lot of lives will be in trouble.

 

“Right now, a lot of people are being kidnapped here in Abuja and the rate of standard of living has gone down tremendously, let’s be careful. Am talking to the youths too let’s be careful with the way we do and ensure we are constructive in all we do.

 

“Let’s balance our criticism so we can sit around the table and dialogue; that does not mean that the vision I see should not be given attention to by the government of the day,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

CAMA targeted at key leaders to cow the church in Nigeria –Dr. Akanbi

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU. Excerpts

The General Overseer of God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM), Dr. James Akanbi, speaks on the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU. Excerpts   The Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been […]
Faith

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A postle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years.     Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). […]
Faith

Pope Francis ‘very distressed’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia mosque move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis has said he was “very distressed” over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. “My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” the pontiff said in the Vatican’s first reaction to a decision that has drawn international criticism. On Saturday the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: