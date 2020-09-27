Faith

Prophetess arrested for molesting, bribing female congregant

Policemen in Zimbabwe have apprehended a 29-year-old Prophetess from Gweru over an alleged sexual molestation of a female congregant.

 

Prophetess Juliet Masakanire who is said to be the founder of Pray Deliverance and Testimony Ministries International, was also accused of bribing the congregant with US$16 and making several EcoCash transactions to buy her silence.

 

The alleged sexual molestation victim alleged that the Prophetess sucked her breasts while putting her fingers in her private part on three different occasions. She also revealed that they stayed together and shared the same bed.

 

The victim said; “She used to give me money every time she abused me. She gave me US$10, US$6, R50 and transferred varying amounts to my account via EcoCash. She said I should do what she wanted if I entertained any thoughts of getting married.”

 

She further alleged that she surrendered her smart phone after being told to sow a seed to get a husband. Following Juliet’s arraignment in court, she pleaded not guilty to the charge and is currently out on $1 000 bail.

 

Prophetess Juliet Masakanire denied the allegation and also stated that the complainant and her friends want to tarnish her reputation and destroy her church.

