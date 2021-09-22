Prophetess dies in prison 48 hours after life sentence

Edina Lovelyn-Worleru, a prophetess convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, died two days after starting her jail term at the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Facility.

Lovely-Worelu of a church in Rumuche Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state was found guilty of preparing a poisonous love potion for one Onyema Bright-Worlu, who put it on the food that killed her boyfriend, Israel Georgewill. Bright-Worlu had sought the help of the prophetess to enable her lover to grant her financial request, but Georgewill died after eating the food.

Following his death, Justice Adolphus Enebeli sentenced the prophetess and Bright-Worlu to life imprisonment on Thursday but she died on Saturday.

According to the state prosecution council, Chidi Ekeh, Lovelyn-Worleru died at a hospital following a brief illness.

He said, “She was convicted on Thursday and by Friday she fell ill, they took her to hospital, she didn’t return from the hospital.

“The people are trying to see whether they can take the corpse from prison for burial, but unfortunately that’s going to be an uphill task because she remains the property of the Federal Government. She hasn’t been discharged; she will still serve her prison term even in death.”

Like this: Like Loading...