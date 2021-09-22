Metro & Crime

Prophetess dies in prison 48 hours after life sentence

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Edina Lovelyn-Worleru, a prophetess convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, died two days after starting her jail term at the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Facility.

 

Lovely-Worelu of a church in Rumuche Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state was found guilty of  preparing a poisonous love potion for one Onyema Bright-Worlu, who put it on the food that killed her boyfriend, Israel Georgewill. Bright-Worlu had sought the help of the prophetess to enable her lover to grant her financial request, but Georgewill died after eating the food.

 

Following his death, Justice Adolphus Enebeli sentenced the prophetess and Bright-Worlu to life imprisonment on Thursday but she died on Saturday.

 

According to the state prosecution council, Chidi Ekeh, Lovelyn-Worleru died at a hospital following a brief illness.

 

He said, “She was convicted on Thursday and by Friday she fell ill, they took her to hospital, she didn’t return from the hospital.

 

“The people are trying to see whether they can take the corpse from prison for burial, but unfortunately that’s going to be an uphill task because she remains the property of the Federal Government. She hasn’t been discharged; she will still serve her prison term even in death.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three in court for alleged kidnap attempt

Posted on Author Suleiman Hussaini

Three suspected kidnappers have been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The men, Babatunde Oyesanmi, Austine Ofuani and David Olusoji, were arraigned on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to abduct a businessman at 1004, Victoria Island, Lagos. The hearing of the offences brought against the suspects who were in court with their lawyers could not […]
Metro & Crime

Pay our salary arrears, ASPs beg IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Policemen promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2017 have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Muhammad Adamu, to pay their promotion salary arrears. One of the aggrieved policemen, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, described the non-payment of their salaries […]
Metro & Crime

Six killed, houses burnt as OPC, cultists clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

Govt imposes curfew on Ikare-Akoko over chieftaincy tussle At least six people have been killed during a clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and suspected cultists in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Also, the state government yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Ikare-Akoko in Akoko […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica