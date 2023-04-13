Prophetess Warns Christians Against Cyber-Dating

A prophetess, CyyCyy O Power on Thursday warned Christians against online dating, saying cyber-dating should not be their formula or perimeter for finding love.

Speaking in a video making the rounds on social media, the Nigerian cleric was heard telling her congregation to abstain from online dating.

The prophet declared the practice of resorting to the internet to find a life partner is religious and unbiblical.

She urged Christians to seek God’s kingdom first and all of their desires, including marriage, will be given to them.

According to her, “It’s simple. The formula is there; ‘seek ye first the kingdom of God’. Do not seek online dating.

“Seek ye first the kingdom of God and every other thing shall be added:

“Marriage, houses, babies, whatever you need. But what is the formula? God first. Not online dating,” the clergywoman added.