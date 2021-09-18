News Top Stories

Prophetess, woman sentenced to life over killer love potion in Rivers

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced one Prophetess Edina Lovely-Worleru to life imprisonment for preparing a love potion for her client, one Onyaema Bright Worlu, who laced the concoction in a meal that poisoned and killed her lover, Isreal Georgewil. The trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, while delivering judgment on the matter which started sometime in 2012, found the two women guilty of manslaughter.

The duo were charged for murder over the death of Georgewil, but the judge, having considered the facts presented by the parties and the relevant laws of administration in the Rivers State criminal code, convicted and sentenced Worlu and Lovely- Worelu to life imprisonment without an option of fine. According to Enebeli, the prosecution was able to prove their case with the state ment of the first defendant, Bright-Worlu, at the police station where she voluntarily stated that she administered the said love potion to her man-friend.

She added that the love potion was prepared by her prophetess in order to make the deceased grant any financial request she makes, pointing out, however, that she didn’t know that the concoction would kill him. The court held that Bright – Worlu could not prove that she was ignorant that the supposed love potion could kill Isreal Georgewil. Lovely-Worleru had described herself as a Prophetess with a spiritual church in Rumuche community in Emouha Local Government Area of the state, just like the late Georgewill was also a prophet in another spiritual church within the community. Reacting to the judgement, the Principal Prosecution State Counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said the judgment means justice for the deceased and his family, and for the state and the country at large.

