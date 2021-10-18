News

Proposed #EndSARS anniversary, recipe for chaos –Group

A Lagos-based right group, the Black Youth Vanguard (BYV), has warned that the planned first anniversary of the illfated #EndSARS protest of last year would end up in disaster if not stopped, saying; it is a recipe for chaos and anarchy.

 

Fielding questions from journalists in Lagos, at the weekend, convener of the organisation, JamesAdeyemi, advised against the planned anniversary, reminding that the scars of the 2020 protest are still festering while the injuries inflicted on the people and destruction brought upon the state are yet to heal.

 

Against this background, the group’s leader, on behalf of his organization called on all well-meaning people of the state and beyond to prevail on the proponents of the satanic exercise to shelve the idea, suspecting that haters of the state and undesirable elements are at work.

 

While admitting that protests are integral part of democracy which the organization is out to defend, Adeyemi said people’s sad experience from the #End- SARS protest last year that turned riotous and bloody was too horrific to be allowed to repeat itself, tasking the security agencies to do whatever within  their legitimate power to prevent its reoccurrence.

 

The activist noted that, such a nonsense could not be allowed to occur again in any sane climes across the globe, insisting that, no civilised society worthy of its name would allow such a destructive incident that visited wanton destruction and death on its people and property to happen again on its environment.

 

He expressed his organization’s support for the Lagos State Police Command on its insistence not to allow the anniversary, describing the so called proponents of the devilish event as enemies of Lagos and economic saboteurs, who are out to do the biddings of their paymasters to further destroy the state.

