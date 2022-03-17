Health

Proposed FHI Bill could strengthen administration, entrench professionalism, says CPAN

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Pharmacists under the umbrella of Clinical Pharmacists Association Of Nigeria (CPAN) have called on care professionals including pharmacists, physicians, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, among others etc to ensure the newly proposed bill, seeking to re-constitute the Governing Boards of federal university teaching hospitals or federal health institutions (FHIs) currently before the Federal House of Representatives, is passed.

This is contained in a statement by CPAN signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Joseph Madu and Dr. Moteehat Bukkie Olu-Lawal, the national secretary of the association. Following the development, CPAN overwhelmingly expressed satisfaction about the news of the supportive action of members of the House of Representatives towards the bill. Proposed by Hon. Bamidele Salami, a member representing Ede North/Ede South/ Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun state, the bill will impact posi-tively on the health sector after many years of negative consequences, stated Madu and Olu-Lawal. According to them, bill also aims to review the terminology of the heads of FHIs, re-define the qualification of the head of hospitals, provide a definite tenure of office of heads of hospitals including students of health sciences in the training programmes of the hospitals, and include hospitals established, post enactment of the extant legal framework in the schedule, and other related matters.

CPAN therefore appreciated members of the Federal House of Representatives and encouraged them to ensure that all measures that will lead to Salam’s proposed bill to become law are put in place during this dispensation. According to the duo, the proposed bill if passed will definitely strengthen the administration mechanism of university teaching hospitals through the broadening of its administrative heads, as well as entrench high levels of professionalism and regards for merit in the management of our tertiary health care institutions.

“The bill will undoubtedly end interdisciplinary rivalry and disharmony within our tertiary health care institutions. “In summary, this new bill is in tandem with international best practices as seen in many countries like the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (U.S), France, etc. According to CPAN, Nigeria’s health care team is supposed to be a real team in the right sense of the word. TEAM is an acronym for: Together Everyone Achieves More (patients inclusive), “But what we notice in our own brand of health team is nothing but unending disharmony,” they lamented.

This is attributable to Nigerian legislation which prevents other members of the health team from aspiring to be at the pinnacle of their job within the health system. They stated that in other countries, persons with a Bachelor’s Degree in administration and with the requisite experience can be appointed to head hospitals. The newly proposed bill has addressed all these challenges and includes all health personnel in the capacity-building and administration of the federal hospitals in the country. Madu and Olu-Lawal said only an enemy of Nigeria or the uninformed person will not support the passage of the proposed bill.

Reacting further, CPAN sees the move to pass the bill as even long overdue, and should no longer be delayed anymore. The obnoxious legislation that for some years has guided the appointment of leaderships of our tertiary hospitals in Nigeria has done more harm than good. The level of the unheard of rivalry in our health care team is mainly because of the current laws guiding the appointment of headship of our tertiary health institutions.

The laws have done nothing but promote disharmony, and the end result has been Nigeria’s very poor health index, as well as very low life expectancy in the country. Furthermore, CPAN requested the Nigerian electorate to impress on their representatives from their respective constituencies to support the passage of the live-saving bill. In the same vein, CPAN urged the Federal Government to assent to the Pharmacy Council Bill that has been passed by the national Assembly.

“We need to borrow a leaf from countries where things are working well. “In those countries, headship is situational and based on competence. “It is not the birthright of any particular professional as our laws have made it seem in the past decades. “Even the membership of the management board of our hospitals are skewed in favour of physicians.” According to CPAN, in the United Kingdom (UK), for instance, to become the head of a hospital one must not be a dentist or a graduate of human medicine (medical doctor). This is because the job of the head /CEO of a hospital is purely administrative.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Edible oil: ‘Minimise consumption of saturated fat’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

You probably have used edible oil in lots of your homemade meals. But have you ever paused and wondered what is it made of and what sets edible oils apart from one another? How does your oil compare with others in the market in terms of health benefits and is there a merit in switching […]
Health

Death of pregnant woman ignites debate about abortion ban in Poland

Posted on Author Reporter

  The death of a pregnant Polish woman has reignited debate over abortion in one of Europe’s most devoutly Catholic countries, with activists saying she could still be alive if it were not for a near total ban on terminating pregnancies. Tens of thousands of Poles took to the streets to protest in January this […]
Health

COVID-19: WHO donates ventilators, oxygen pulse oximeters to Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has donated 26 ventilators and 3,560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters to Nigeria, as part of it’s contribution to complement efforts of the Federal Government in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO, representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, who presented the donated items to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica