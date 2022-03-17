Proposed FHI Bill could strengthen administration, entrench professionalism, says CPAN

Pharmacists under the umbrella of Clinical Pharmacists Association Of Nigeria (CPAN) have called on care professionals including pharmacists, physicians, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, among others etc to ensure the newly proposed bill, seeking to re-constitute the Governing Boards of federal university teaching hospitals or federal health institutions (FHIs) currently before the Federal House of Representatives, is passed.

This is contained in a statement by CPAN signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Joseph Madu and Dr. Moteehat Bukkie Olu-Lawal, the national secretary of the association. Following the development, CPAN overwhelmingly expressed satisfaction about the news of the supportive action of members of the House of Representatives towards the bill. Proposed by Hon. Bamidele Salami, a member representing Ede North/Ede South/ Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun state, the bill will impact posi-tively on the health sector after many years of negative consequences, stated Madu and Olu-Lawal. According to them, bill also aims to review the terminology of the heads of FHIs, re-define the qualification of the head of hospitals, provide a definite tenure of office of heads of hospitals including students of health sciences in the training programmes of the hospitals, and include hospitals established, post enactment of the extant legal framework in the schedule, and other related matters.

CPAN therefore appreciated members of the Federal House of Representatives and encouraged them to ensure that all measures that will lead to Salam’s proposed bill to become law are put in place during this dispensation. According to the duo, the proposed bill if passed will definitely strengthen the administration mechanism of university teaching hospitals through the broadening of its administrative heads, as well as entrench high levels of professionalism and regards for merit in the management of our tertiary health care institutions.

“The bill will undoubtedly end interdisciplinary rivalry and disharmony within our tertiary health care institutions. “In summary, this new bill is in tandem with international best practices as seen in many countries like the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (U.S), France, etc. According to CPAN, Nigeria’s health care team is supposed to be a real team in the right sense of the word. TEAM is an acronym for: Together Everyone Achieves More (patients inclusive), “But what we notice in our own brand of health team is nothing but unending disharmony,” they lamented.

This is attributable to Nigerian legislation which prevents other members of the health team from aspiring to be at the pinnacle of their job within the health system. They stated that in other countries, persons with a Bachelor’s Degree in administration and with the requisite experience can be appointed to head hospitals. The newly proposed bill has addressed all these challenges and includes all health personnel in the capacity-building and administration of the federal hospitals in the country. Madu and Olu-Lawal said only an enemy of Nigeria or the uninformed person will not support the passage of the proposed bill.

Reacting further, CPAN sees the move to pass the bill as even long overdue, and should no longer be delayed anymore. The obnoxious legislation that for some years has guided the appointment of leaderships of our tertiary hospitals in Nigeria has done more harm than good. The level of the unheard of rivalry in our health care team is mainly because of the current laws guiding the appointment of headship of our tertiary health institutions.

The laws have done nothing but promote disharmony, and the end result has been Nigeria’s very poor health index, as well as very low life expectancy in the country. Furthermore, CPAN requested the Nigerian electorate to impress on their representatives from their respective constituencies to support the passage of the live-saving bill. In the same vein, CPAN urged the Federal Government to assent to the Pharmacy Council Bill that has been passed by the national Assembly.

“We need to borrow a leaf from countries where things are working well. “In those countries, headship is situational and based on competence. “It is not the birthright of any particular professional as our laws have made it seem in the past decades. “Even the membership of the management board of our hospitals are skewed in favour of physicians.” According to CPAN, in the United Kingdom (UK), for instance, to become the head of a hospital one must not be a dentist or a graduate of human medicine (medical doctor). This is because the job of the head /CEO of a hospital is purely administrative.

