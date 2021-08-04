News Top Stories

Proposed ‘Ghost Mondays’ will jeopardise S’East economy –Group tells IPOB

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya and Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The decision of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to enforce a lockdown on the South-East zone on Mondays as a means of demanding the unconditional release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been described as ill advised, counter-productive and with no economic sense to the zone.

The Coalition of South- East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the entire South East geopolitical zone, observed in a statement issued yesterday by the President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem and Secretary- General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, said that the proposal was self-annihilating and unacceptable as the majority of the people depend on daily income to survive.

“While COSEYL understands that right to self-determination is a property of the late 1940s Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which every human group is entitled, and to which Nigeria is a signatory together with other instruments of international law like the African Human and Peoples Rights (Banjul Declaration of 1981), the Coalition does not see economic wisdom in shutting down business and workrelated activities on Mondays beginning from August 9, 2021 – which the group had labelled ‘Ghost Mondays’ – as virtually over half the population of Southeast and by extension Ndigbo depend on daily income to feed their families and dependent ones.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Getting a Head Start in Your Venture Can Work in Your Favor, According to Dr. Ary Krau.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Several businesses are often years in the making before finally getting launched. This is partly due to entrepreneurs trying to find their path and offer a product or service they are truly passionate about. Once they find their direction, it can still take some time to get the company off the ground. Dr. Ary Krau […]
News Top Stories

FG okays schools reopening on August 4

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

As WASSCE commences August 17   The Federal Government has given the nod to students in graduating classes in secondary schools throughout the country to resume academic activities from August 4.   In the same vein, the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has been scheduled […]
News

Buhari rejects UK report on genocide

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…reels out measures taken to ease tension in Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected recent reports by the United Kingdom All Parliamentary Group on International Religious Freedom Report on Nigeria released a few days ago, alleging genocide against Christians in the country. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica