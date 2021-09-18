Proposed Infracorp launch: Stakeholders not excited, envisage funding challenge

Perhaps the biggest news from the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on efforts of the Federal Government to tackle the huge infrastructure deficit in the country, is the planned takeoff of a N15trillion Infrastructure Corporation (Infracorp Plc) in October. But the laudable initiative does not come without its challenge as financial pundits say the ability of the corporation to generate funding to achieve its objective is in doubt. Bamidele Famoofo reports.

The infrastructure deficit of Nigeria is worrisome as the biggest economy in Africa, according to a report from global rating agency, Moody’s Investors’ Services needs about $3trillion annually over the next 30 years to close the gap. Moody’s counterpart in Nigeria, Agusto & Co, a financial consultancy firm in a separate report, describes the country’s infrastructure deficit as colossal, noting that the most populous black nation will need to spend about $100billion yearly or consistently spending six times of the 2021 budget of N13. 08 trillion annually to achieve its infrastructure goal. The Nigerian head of state, President Muhammadu Buhari, is not unaware of the challenge which dearth of infrastructure poses on the economic development of the nation as he promised to tackle the challenge head long. A critical plan of the government at the centre to fix infrastructure is to establish an infrastructure corporation to get the job done.

President Buhari disclosed earlier this year that his government has earmarked seed capital of N1trillion about $2.4billion for the take-off of the infrastructure company that would help close Nigeria’s huge infrastructure deficit. The fund managers are expected to raise the rest of the required funds. Also, the CBN Governor had earlier acknowledged that the establishment of the InfraCo, which is under Public-Private Partnership, has generated a lot of interest from both local and international private sectors. Mr. Emefiele noted that the infrastructure company was expected to raise funds for this responsibility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Africa Finance Corporation, Pension Funds, as well as local and foreign private sector development financiers.

“This will help boost infrastructure investments to stimulate economic growth after exiting its second recession in 4 years, in the fourth quarter. It will also bridge the infrastructural gap in the country, with Nigeria needing at least $3 trillion over 30 years to close its infrastructure deficit,” Emefiele added.

Stakeholders’ position

The excitement of Emefiele notwithstanding, financial experts are less excited about the prospects of Infracorp Plc though they acknowledged that it is a good plan to help Nigeria bridge the existing infrastructure deficit of the country. The response of the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, to the initiative was a ‘wait and see’ attitude.

“The sweetness of a pudding is in the eating, so when we see it we would know. We will measure the impact when we see it running and we will not speculate on the impact now,” he said. Financial consultant and Chief Executive Officer of BIC Consulting Limited, Dr. Boniface Chizea, expressed worry over the increasing level of debt of the nation and wonders how the supposed financiers of Infrastructure Corporation will be able to raise the fund needed to get it working.

“It is good to launch the corporation but my challenge is where is the government and CBN going to get the N15trillion? There is no money at home. Are going to issue bonds to raise the N15trillion? If they are going to issue bonds, will it not further aggravate the nation’s debt. If you look at the nation’s debt you will find out that it about to hit the roof?” he lamented. Dr. Chizea disclosed that the nation’s revenue to debt service is about 97 percent at the moment. “If any investor wants to lend money to Infracorp and considering the huge debt profile of the nation and the struggle to pay its debt, it would be wary because they want their money back ultimately. Will the country borrow to pay and then it becomes a ponzi scheme?,” he queried .

“It is okay to launch but there must be clear cut ways to inject money into the company to deliver its objective. It would appear that we are mortgaging the future of the country”, he advised. On its part, Moody’s Investors Service raised salient factors that may continue to slow down infrastructure development in Nigeria. According to Moody’s, weak institutions and governance frameworks along with a low tax base are hindering infrastructure investment, while financially strained utilities are unable to invest in improvements.

Commenting, the Vice President, Senior Analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, Kunal Govindia, noted that the country had an infrastructure deficit, facing additional pressures from a rapidly growing population. “Its low government funding capacity and customer affordability has been weakened further by the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices,” he said.

What CBN says about Infracorp

InfraCorp, the infrastructure company being created by the CBN, African Finance Corporation and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority to raise N15 trillion, will be unveiled in October 2021. Governor Emefiele stated that the project, which was designed by the CBN in collaboration with the African Finance Corporation and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, will aid in addressing the country’s infrastructure deficit. InfraCorp would enable the use of mostly private capital to support infrastructure investment that will have a multiplier effect on growth across critical sectors.

The establishment of Infracorp apart from meeting the nation’s infrastructure needs also seeks to provide reasonable returns to investors. We believe this well-structured fund can act as a catalyst for growth in the medium and the long run. The support of the banking community will be important in achieving this objective. The CBN had, in March 2021, appointed KPMG LLP as transaction adviser for its newly set up infrastructure fund after the consideration of bids by other firms which include PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey & Co.

Presidential backing

The federal government is injecting a seed capital of N1trillion as a mark of support for Infrastructure Corporation. Buhari said that his administration had succeeded in accelerating infrastructure development through sensible and transparent borrowing, improved capital inflow, improving and increasing revenue through capturing more tax bases and prudent management of investment proceeds in the Sovereign Wealth Fund. While outlining some of the administration’s achievements in the rail sector, Buhari pointed out that the Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail was completed and commissioned 33 years after construction began in addition to the Lagos-Ibadan double-track railway line, which he inaugurated on June 10, 2021, and which had already commenced operations. “We are focused on ensuring that our infrastructure drive is key to economic growth and one that can be felt by every Nigerian. Building critical infrastructure in our ports is also opening up opportunities for the Nigerian economy,” the president said.

