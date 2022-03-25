Metro & Crime

Proposed Police Strike: We know the consequences

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Nigeria Police personnel have insisted that their strike slated for tomorrow will still go on as planned. The leader of the aggrieved policemen in Lagos who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity insisted that their plannedstrikeisstillongoingacross the country.

The police source said they are doing it for the betterment of those who are coming after them, saying theydon’thavegoodsalary, weapons areoutdatedandBarracksdilapidated among other grouse. Ourcorrespondent also gathered beyond the statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi last week, warning personnel that embarking on the strike amounted to mutiny, that the Inspector General of Police, IGP UsmanAlkaliBabawassaidtohave made efforts to liaise with relevant government agencies to ensure that the salary increment promised by government takes effect from March.

The police boss had also instructed Commissioners of Police across the country to ensure that no strike action is entertained in their various commands or such CP would be dealt with seriously. The police source said the statement from the Inspector General of Police about mutiny is not for them at the top, saying the senior officers are enjoying, while they are wallowing in poverty.

“We, the junior officers are suffering, IGP cannot threaten us, the question you should ask him on our behalf is if we are receiving same salarywithpolicemeninotherparts of the world? Are we living in same kind of Barracks with the army? “If wearepostedtoanotherstate, we always sleep in makeshift and Mosque or Chapel in some of the Commands we are posted to. “Please check police Highway Barracks in Ikeja and those close to Lagos State Police Command, you will see how terrible our families are living in dilapidated buildings in such barracks. “I have a friend who is always afraid that his flat in the barracks may collapse and fear of that made him to relocate his family out of the barracks to a rented apartment outside the police vicinity. “In such situation how do you expect policeman not to collect bribe.

Go to Army barracks you will never see dilapidated buildings, also where theysellarmyuniform, ranksof different officers and the shoes, unfor-tunately, we have all these displayed across police barracks.” Another police source who didn’t want his name in print saidmajorityof them sent to peace keeping operation in the North East have not received their allowances since they came backfromtheoperation, whiletheir counterpartsin the armyhadgotten their own. The police source alleged that he has not seen a security agency that is as corrupt as the Nigeria Police Force, noting that instead of their salary to be paid as at when due, theirseniorofficerswouldplaceitin afixdeposit beforetheyfinally payit. “We cannot continue in this situation. We are embarking on the strike to right some wrongs.

There are some of us who are born again Christians who solely depend on their salaries alone, yet they don’t get it on time. “We also have families who depend on us for survival, how do you expect usnot to take bribe? Even our senior officers are the most corrupt officers. Someof ourcolleagueswho went on peace mission in the North Eastdiedtherewithouttheirentitlement being paid.” When contacted for his reaction, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said he doubted if those championing the strike are genuine police officers, insisting on knowing their identity before he can react.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG prosecutes 17 doctors for negligence

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

No fewer than 17 doctors are presently standing trial before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, over alleged professional negligence in the treatment of their patients.   One of the cases has been fixed for judgement, nine of them were for arraignment, three were for the adoption of addresses and others are for the […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife, health director

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Mrs Dorcas Vem, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Vem, has been kidnapped by gunmen. The gunmen, in a separate operation, equally kidnapped Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director in the state’s Ministry of Health. A source at the Government House, Jos, said: […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest man for scamming 121 job seekers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

… issues fake employment letters   The Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested an alleged serial fraudster, Hamza Abdullahi Gambo, an indigene of Karofim-Madaki of Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State for allegedly issuing fake employment letters of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), to unsuspecting members of the public after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica