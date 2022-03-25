Proposed Police Strike: We know the consequences

The Nigeria Police personnel have insisted that their strike slated for tomorrow will still go on as planned. The leader of the aggrieved policemen in Lagos who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity insisted that their plannedstrikeisstillongoingacross the country.

The police source said they are doing it for the betterment of those who are coming after them, saying theydon’thavegoodsalary, weapons areoutdatedandBarracksdilapidated among other grouse. Ourcorrespondent also gathered beyond the statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi last week, warning personnel that embarking on the strike amounted to mutiny, that the Inspector General of Police, IGP UsmanAlkaliBabawassaidtohave made efforts to liaise with relevant government agencies to ensure that the salary increment promised by government takes effect from March.

The police boss had also instructed Commissioners of Police across the country to ensure that no strike action is entertained in their various commands or such CP would be dealt with seriously. The police source said the statement from the Inspector General of Police about mutiny is not for them at the top, saying the senior officers are enjoying, while they are wallowing in poverty.

“We, the junior officers are suffering, IGP cannot threaten us, the question you should ask him on our behalf is if we are receiving same salarywithpolicemeninotherparts of the world? Are we living in same kind of Barracks with the army? “If wearepostedtoanotherstate, we always sleep in makeshift and Mosque or Chapel in some of the Commands we are posted to. “Please check police Highway Barracks in Ikeja and those close to Lagos State Police Command, you will see how terrible our families are living in dilapidated buildings in such barracks. “I have a friend who is always afraid that his flat in the barracks may collapse and fear of that made him to relocate his family out of the barracks to a rented apartment outside the police vicinity. “In such situation how do you expect policeman not to collect bribe.

Go to Army barracks you will never see dilapidated buildings, also where theysellarmyuniform, ranksof different officers and the shoes, unfor-tunately, we have all these displayed across police barracks.” Another police source who didn’t want his name in print saidmajorityof them sent to peace keeping operation in the North East have not received their allowances since they came backfromtheoperation, whiletheir counterpartsin the armyhadgotten their own. The police source alleged that he has not seen a security agency that is as corrupt as the Nigeria Police Force, noting that instead of their salary to be paid as at when due, theirseniorofficerswouldplaceitin afixdeposit beforetheyfinally payit. “We cannot continue in this situation. We are embarking on the strike to right some wrongs.

There are some of us who are born again Christians who solely depend on their salaries alone, yet they don’t get it on time. “We also have families who depend on us for survival, how do you expect usnot to take bribe? Even our senior officers are the most corrupt officers. Someof ourcolleagueswho went on peace mission in the North Eastdiedtherewithouttheirentitlement being paid.” When contacted for his reaction, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said he doubted if those championing the strike are genuine police officers, insisting on knowing their identity before he can react.

