…proposes rules for CIS

he Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed new rules for Collective Investment Schemes (CIS).

According to the notice obtained from SEC’s website, the proposed rules stipulates among other things that: “All units/securities of a collective investment scheme shall be registered by the Commission.

On shelf registration, which is a filing undertaken by issuers intending to access the market in the near future, the rules noted that on general requirements, “the value of the issue on offer under shelf programme registration shall not be less than N5 billion. An issuer may issue, offer for subscription or purchase, or make an invitation to subscribe for or purchase units under a shelf registration where at the time of the issue, offer or invitation, there is in force a shelf prospectus as updated by a supplementary shelf prospectus, both of which have been registered by the commission.”

On the annual supervision fees for the schemes, the rules stipulates among others that “all CIS fund managers shall pay annual supervisory fees of 0.001 per cent of the net asset value of the CIS under management not later than the 31st January of every year failing which the fund manager shall be liable to a fee penalty of N100,000 and a further sum of N5,000 for every day of default.

“Every fund/portfolio manager shall pay an annual regulatory fee (on January first) of 0.25 per cent of the total asset of all discretionary and non-discretionary funds/portfolios (other than CIS) under the management of the fund/portfolio manager, failing which the fund/portfolio manager shall be liable to a penalty of not less than N100,000 and a further sum of N5,000 for every day of default.

“Justification the action SEC explained that Section 13(a) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007 empowers the Commission to regulate investments and securities business in Nigeria as defined in the Act.

“In addition to this, Section 13(u) empowers the Commission to levy fees, penalties and administrative costs of proceedings or other charges on any person in relation to investment and securities business in Nigeria. The combined interpretation of these provisions is that the Commission may levy charges in relation to any investment and securities business in Nigeria, which include collective investment schemes.”

