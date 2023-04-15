Proprietor to FG: Address brain drain now

The founder of Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences, Esa-Oke, Osun State, James Ademiju, has called on the federal government to strengthen capacity and respond to health threats in the country. Ademiju decried the failure of the government to address the factors compelling medical doctors and other health workers to leave the country, saying necessary action must be taken urgently to avert a looming disaster in the health sector. Ademiju made the call during the third matriculation ceremony of the College, held at Barrister Falode Hall of the Institution. The American based health officer urged the federal government to find lasting solution to the problem before it gets out of hand. He said following the recent brain drain of health professionals outside Nigeria, the school is producing middle manpower in the health sector to stand in the gap saying that under the Provost, Hezekiah Oyaboade, the College witnessed increase in number of students. Ademiju urged the students not to rest on their oars, rather they should believe in themselves as the school has equipped them to excel. “We have plans to make our college one of the best in the country, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), accreditation nearing the final stage. We have a new Location now in Atlanta Georgia, USA. “There is another location in Lagos at Alakuko, new library construction (120,000 books capacity). We have plans to become the first university in Obokun Local Government Area for our community development and our students’ education continuity.” “I want to congratulate all the matriculates just as I would like to admonish them to abide by the rules and regulations of the school. You should be security conscious and we are doing our best to keep you safe but you should help us avoid taking risks.