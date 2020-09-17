News

Proprietors to Kwara govt: Reopen schools on September 21

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Proprietors of Model Islamic schools in Kwara State yesterday expressed their readiness to reopen, saying that schools in the state are now safe to reopen. According to them, the partial reopening of schools for senior secondary certificate examinations had proved that the phobia about schools’ reopening in the country was exaggerated. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, spokesman of the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) in the state, Prof. Abdulrazaq Oniye said: “It will be catastrophic for the state if schools do not reopen as soon as possible.”

Oniye, who expressed the readiness of the proprietors of Islamic Model Schools to observe COVID- 19 safety protocols in their schools, urged the state government to reopen schools in the state by September 21, 2020. He said: “This is necessary in order to ensure that the third termof the2019/2020academic session is not skipped.

“You will recall that experts have told us that we should prepare to live with COVID-19 for at least two years. It’s unthinkable that schools in Kwara State will remain shut for that long. So, the smart option is to think of how schools will operate in the state despite COVID-19. “It does not appear that government is thinking of reopening schools for now and even in the foreseeable future. AMIS has not been consulted as a stakeholder in education on the reopening of schools and we ought to.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SSANU writes Buhari, demands due process, fairness at UNILAG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing directives that would further deepen the ongoing crisis at the University of Lagos.   As visitor to the university, President Buhari had on Friday suspended the Pro- Chancellor, Dr Wale Babala-  kin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, from office, […]
News

Buhari signs revised 2020 budget today- Finance Minister

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, met with the leadership of the National Assembly on plans to submit the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) later this month. While briefing principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives led by the Senate President, Ahmad […]
News

‘Edo unemployment rate falls’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The unemployment rate in Edo State has dropped from 25.1 per cent in the 3rd quarter of 2018 to 19 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, new data released from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: