Proprietors to Kwara govt: Reopen schools on September 21

Proprietors of Model Islamic schools in Kwara State yesterday expressed their readiness to reopen, saying that schools in the state are now safe to reopen. According to them, the partial reopening of schools for senior secondary certificate examinations had proved that the phobia about schools’ reopening in the country was exaggerated. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, spokesman of the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) in the state, Prof. Abdulrazaq Oniye said: “It will be catastrophic for the state if schools do not reopen as soon as possible.”

Oniye, who expressed the readiness of the proprietors of Islamic Model Schools to observe COVID- 19 safety protocols in their schools, urged the state government to reopen schools in the state by September 21, 2020. He said: “This is necessary in order to ensure that the third termof the2019/2020academic session is not skipped.

“You will recall that experts have told us that we should prepare to live with COVID-19 for at least two years. It’s unthinkable that schools in Kwara State will remain shut for that long. So, the smart option is to think of how schools will operate in the state despite COVID-19. “It does not appear that government is thinking of reopening schools for now and even in the foreseeable future. AMIS has not been consulted as a stakeholder in education on the reopening of schools and we ought to.

