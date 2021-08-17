Proprietress counsels parents to monitor children’s activities

The Proprietress of Three King Nursery and Primary School, Agege in Lagos, Mrs. Julianah Maliki has advised parents to pay more attention to their children’s academic development, saying they should as a matter of priority monitor the assignments and home works of their wards.

She made the call during the graduation/prize-giving day of the school, where she noted that the academic development of children should not only be the responsibility of teachers.

Mrs. Maliki added: “Parents should accord priority to the education of their children and should pay their school fees regularly. They should not only pay school fees, but also monitor their children’s academic activities, ability and performance in schools.

They should monitor their assignments and home works. They should not leave it for schools alone but should ensure they monitor them to see that they are progressing in their academics. “I am overwhelmed with joy and unlimited favour from God seeing my children graduating today.

They are 20 of them graduating into Grade 1 and we have also some going into Junior Secondary School. It is a great privilege to nurture them right from pre-school. I see it as a grace God has given to me and as a calling which I am fulfilling to His glory.

“We started with Crèche with two children who are my children; my first and second child. Then I was still working at a private nursery and primary school. I felt I had this passion to start my own in order to bring out the unique potential in every child.

So, I started the Crèche using my children while I was still going to another place of work.

But to God be the glory today, we can boast of 140 pupils.” The Proprietress, who said most of the pupils in the school were recommended by parents that have their children in the school, recalling that there was a case of a child that caused 30 other children to enroll in the school just because their parents like the handwriting of the child.

“The parents were surprised to see a child of that age with such good handwriting. In fact, some of the parents had to withdraw their wards from other highflyer schools to enroll at Three King Nursery and Primary School,” she added.

On her part, one of the parents, Felicia Adebesin, said the school had done well in nurturing her child, noting that her child had really improved in her academic performance since she joined the school.

She said: “The school is trying a lot. You can see the children’s presentations today. This shows that the teachers and management are really doing a lot by putting their best into their work.

I want to thank the proprietress for her great work because the development and achievements of the school, as well as the performance of the children are all indications of her cordial relationship with the teachers.

It is not only the teachers; the parents as well are enjoying such cordial relationship.”

