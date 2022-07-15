Proprietress, Labo Memorial, Somerset Schools passes on at 85 

The families of Akin Craig and Senbanjo have announced the passing on to glory of their dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother, Mrs. Olubunmi Ibiyemi Craig (Nee Osisanya).

She gave up the ghost on Wednesday, July 13 at the ripe age of 85. According to the family, the burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Mama, an educationist, was the proprietress of Labo Memorial Primary School and Somerset Secondary School. A pillar of the community, she was a philanthropist, involved in numerous projects for her community as well as an active member of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, APC chieftain Omo’Oba Segun Senbanjo and Yetunde Senbanjo, Bola Senbanjo and Funmi Senbanjo, Nike Animashaun, Akinwande Craig and Bisola Craig.

Her grandchildren: Opeoluwa Senbanjo and Anuoluwapo Senbanjo, Ajibola Ojikutu and Ajoke Ojikutu, Makanjuola Senbanjo, Samad Animashaun, Nasr Animashaun, Tamilore Senbanjo, Tumininu Senbanjo, Kanyinsola Craig, Tomisola Craig, Feyisayo Senbanjo and her great grandchildren: Ireoluwa Senbanjo Arenike Ojikutu, and Araoluwa Senbanjo.

