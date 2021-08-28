News

Proscribe Miyyetti Allah first, group tells govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate (YNGD) has advised the Attorney General of Federation (AGF) Malami, (SAN) to proscribe the Miyyetti Allah Association and Boko Haram instead of self-determination groups genuinely agitating for the freedom of the Yoruba people.

In a statement signed by Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, the Directorate said Miyyetti Allah has been speaking carelessly, illegally and impudently. Miyyetti Allah’s members, the group alleged, have been on the rampage in the country, killing and raping innocent citizens and Malami and his power-mongers could not proscribe the group.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through an aide to the Attorney General of Federation, threatened to proscribe self-determination groups in Yoruba nation. The groups, under the aegis of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) have been carrying out peaceful protests in all the nooks and crannies of Yoruba land to sensitize the people on the up-coming referendum to determine whether the people of the Yoruba land will opt in or out for self-determination.

The threat from the Federal Government came on the heels of the expiration of 120 days the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) gave the Federal Government. The Federal Government, having failed to respond to the constitutional force majeure which disputes the 1999 Constitution, the NINAS Territories by implication are no longer under the federal government of Nigeria.

Princess Olamijulo said the various groups in Yoruba nation have been peaceful and ethical in their rallies even in the face of obvious provocation by the police and other agents of the Federal Government.

YNGD warned that no action by the Federal Government will stop the Yoruba nationalists from agitating for self-determination as enshrined in various international instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory.

The Directorate warns the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop intimidation of agitators and rethink the threat to arrest Emeritus Prof. Adebanji Akintoye adding that the majority of Yoruba citizens are resolute in their quest to be free from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the YNGD has condemned the gruesome killing of 22 Yoruba Muslims in Plateau State on Saturday 15 August 2021, describing it as callous ungodly, provocative and careless. 14 of the Muslims are still under intensive care in the hospital.

The statement advised all the Yoruba citizens to be prepared and defend themselves if they are attacked without provocation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jubilation as Senate moves to establish Health Sciences Varsity, ICT institute

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has passed a bill to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State. The upper chamber also passed a bill for the establishment of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Suleja. The passage of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committees on Health (Secondary and […]
News

2021 WASSCE commences August 16

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence from Monday, August 16 to September 30, 2021, throughout the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, stated this […]
News

2021budget: Ogun to recruit community leaders to monitor projects

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the state would recruit community leaders to monitor the execution of projects in their areas. The governor who spoke at the Virtual Town Consultative Meeting on 2020-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2020 Budget for Ogun Central Senatorial District held at the governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica