Prosecute Boko Haram sponsors, Senate urges Buhari

The Senate on Wednesday urged President Muhammad Buhari, to expedite action in the prosecution of sponsors of the Boko Haram sect.

The Senate Committee on Army made the request at a press conference it addressed shortly after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, led other generals to defend the 2021 budget of the Army, behind closed doors

Chairman of the committee Senator Ali Ndume, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said Buhari should emulate the leadership of the United Arab Emirates which recently prosecuted and jailed some identified sponsors of the deadly sect.

Like this: Like Loading...