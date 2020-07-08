News

Prosecute Magu for fraud – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the revelations of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, as detailed in the memo by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as well as the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu’s activities, have further exposed the racket that the fight against corruption had become under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The party noted that the development has also exposed why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as documented by the Transparency International (TI).
“It is a big embarrassment to our nation, that the head of anti-corruption agency in an administration led by the African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion and which prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged in allegation of looting recovered fund and other barefaced frauds.
“Now that the racket has been exposed, the onus lies on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean his Augean stable by not sweeping the matter under the carpet or seeking to provide soft landing for the indicted EFCC boss and shield him from prosecution,” PDP warned.
It added that what Nigerians expect is for President Buhari to enforce the law by directing relevant agencies to commence actions that would lead to Magu’s prosecution in the court.
“Anything short of this will not be acceptable to Nigerians,” the party added.

