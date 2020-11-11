Metro & Crime

Prosecute more sex offenders, Abiodun’s wife tells police

Wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday urged the Nigeria Police to prosecute more sex offenders. Abiodun made the call during the inauguration of the Family Support Unit (FSU) at Sango Police Area Commander Office.

She said: “The fight against gender-based violence and rape is the responsibility of everyone in the state, including the judiciary, police, traditionalists and religious bodies.” The governor’s wife said the FSU was a safe haven, where people, no matter their ages, experiencing any form of violence, could run to for help and speak up without fear. According to her, going to the FSU is the first step to recovery.

She said her husband, Governor Dapo Abiodun, had also inaugurated the Management Committee of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, of which she is the chairperson. Abiodun argued that enforcement was key in making laws to work.

She said: “When perpetrators of crime know that they will face the consequences of their actions, they’ll think twice before engaging in such acts. However, what happens if crime is not reported? What will become of the victims of domestic violence if they do not feel safe enough to speak up about what they are facing? It means that the offender will go scotfree, likely going to inflict violence on other victims.

“For many years, this has been the case in our country, but this year, things are changing, and the days of the lawbreakers are numbered.” The governor’s wife said that she was excited with the inauguration of the FSU in the Area Command. She added: “As I said earlier in the year, a robust approach to information, education and communication on domestic violence was needed across our state. People need to not only know that the FSU exists, but that they can come here to be safe. “Informational programmes about the Unit should be extended to the entire community in Sango-Ota and its environs. People should be encouraged to come forward to make complaints.

“Also, survivors should not be made to face societal stigma just because a family member is being duly punished under the law for a crime they committed.” The Sango-Ota Area Commander, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Monday Agbonika, the brain behind the creation of the FSU, said the unit couldn’t have come at a better time, than now that there were calls for police reforms.

He said: “The FSU Ota vision became possible and it would be traced to the period when the British Department for International Development (DFID), in their Justice For All (J4A) programme started a model police station project in 2011. The idea was to have designated police stations nationwide as models where activities would be tried, with a room for regular adjustment for gender-based violence, which was what gave birth to the FSU.” The Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, said: “It is because of the oppressive nature of men, that we see women as weaker vessels, which is not supposed to be.

“We should always see them as our partners. In my palace, I always have cases of gender-based violence brought before me on a daily basis. I want to appeal to all men and women, we all have a role to play in the reduction of cases of gender-based Adida violence in the society.”

