Prosecution closes cases in bizman’s alleged N2.9bn fraud trial

The prosecution has closed its case in the ongoing trial of a businessman, Kenneth Amadi, over alleged N2.9 billion fraud at a Federal High Court in Lagos. The prosecution closed its case after calling its last three witnesses. One of the witnesses, Daniel Meyachi, told the trial Judge, Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa, that the defendant has been a business partner with his firm, Ammasco International. In his examination-in-chief, Meyachi, who is the Chief Accountant of Ammasco, told the court that he knows the defendant as the supplier of additives to Ammasco for the past 15 years. “The defendant introduced Eunisell Ltd to our company. We knew Eunisell Ltd through Kenneth who represented the company and at various times, supplied additives to Ammasco International. “The defendant has always ensured that we received Eunisell waybills and payments were made for the supplies through an account given to us by the defendant as agreed”, he said. Under cross examination by Amadi’s lawyer, O.J. Akinwale, Meyachi said that throughout the transaction with the defendant, there had never been any dispute with the defendant, IDID and Eunisell Ltd as regards supply, payment or dispute as to the account. Also testifying in the matter, a female police officer, DCP Ada Uche Anya, after narrating her role in probing the case, identified a bundle of statements made by the defendant in 2017 when the case was investigated. The statements were later admitted as exhibit by the court. After prosecution’s closure of its case, the defence lawyer informed the court of his plan to file a no case submission on his client’s behalf. The matter has been adjourned to May 24, 2022 for further hearing and to enable parties file and respond to processes.
Related Articles
Police arraign middle-aged woman for stealing firm’s N134m
A middle-aged woman, Motunrayo Ayisire was at the weekend arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing N134million from her employer, Bartal West Africa Ltd. Ayisire, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count chargeof conspiracyandstealinginitiatedagainsther. Prosecutor O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi said the defendant allegedly committed the offence alongside others who are now still […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘My love for wig spurred my interest in law’
Aminu Ruth Esagese obtained her LL.B from Ambrose Alli University and was called to Bar in 2018. She shares her pupilage experience with JOHN CHIKEZIE Background My name is Aminu Ruth Esagese. I’m a native of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State. I attended Rivers Estate Primary School, Ajaokuta Kogi State. My secondary […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pushing against monthly payment for state judiciaries, legislatures
Lawyers: Financial autonomy for judiciary not negotiable Lawyers have kicked against a proposal by state governors for the payment of a minimum irreducible amount monthly to the judiciary and legislature as a way of resolving the impasse over agitations for fiscal autonomy. To them, the idea of judicial autonomy is not rooted in any […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)